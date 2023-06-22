Driving Innovation Forward: Infinant Joins the BaaS Association to Collaborate With Financial Institutions Building Ecosystems

The BaaS Association adds another valued member to help unify the industry and provide banking services to all.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Infinant announces today that it has joined The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association. The BaaS Association was founded in 2022 as part of the Bankers Helping Bankers network. It provides a unified voice for financial institutions currently engaged in the business of Banking-as-a-Service. The BaaS Association also helps establish sound bank-fintech partnerships, including those that provide banking services for underbanked and underserved communities.





Infinant joins the BaaS Association

Offering an embedded finance platform, Infinant is changing how community and regional banks advance the market, avoiding the early pitfalls of indirect BaaS and growing their embedded finance programs by taking a platform strategy. "Our partnership with The BaaS Association has created opportunities for banks, fintech and Infinant to collaborate on the next wave of embedded finance and to ensure that financial institutions have confidence in building ecosystems that generate long-term value and sustainability," said Riaz Syed, CEO of Infinant.

Infinant creates value propositions for financial institutions. Those banks that will advance the market will have a platform to act upon (free of limitations). Infinant wants to give them the platform that allows them to act and advance.

"The BaaS industry is a tremendous vehicle for innovation and reaching underserved and underbanked communities, and it's also an avenue for banks, particularly community banks, to no longer be limited by geography," said Dave Mayo, Co-Founder of The BaaS Association. "And when done correctly, the bank benefits, the fintech benefits, and the end consumer benefits with increased competition and access to new products and services."

About Infinant

Charlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides the modern platform and accelerating tools for banks to distribute financial products through non-financial institution providers, and distribute products and services from fintech through their bank channels. The interlace platform differentiates by giving banks choice in their selection of features, fintech and processors for complete ownership of their ecosystem, so they can succeed with their customers, fintech and brands. To learn more about staying above-the-core and marketplace banking, visit www.infinant.com.

About The BaaS Association

The BaaS Association is the voice of the BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) industry. The association promotes, supports, and advocates for BaaS sponsor banks which help serve millions of customers in a safe and compliant manner. The BaaS association represents over 80% of current BaaS sponsor banks operating across the United States.

The BaaS Association provides education, collaboration, and best-in-class practices that serve the unique needs of BaaS Sponsor banks. The BaaS Association also helps establish sound bank-fintech partnerships, including those that provide banking services for underbanked and underserved communities.

