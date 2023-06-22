Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - cbdMD (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Lucille Vega as their new medical advisor. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both parties, as they play a pivotal role in educating the public about the numerous benefits of CBD and cbdMD's commitment to quality and transparency.

As a brand that's renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, cbdMD's comprehensive line of products spans across various categories and caters to a diverse range of consumer needs. By partnering with Dr. Vega, a highly qualified and passionate professional, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the industry while providing customers with unparalleled expertise, education, and testimonials.

With an impressive background in family medicine and her adoration for medicinal cannabis, Dr. Lucille Vega merged the two within her concierge practice to help her patients with chronic conditions. Leading up to her partnership with cbdMD, Dr. Vega has been a true advocate for natural alternatives, dedicating her career to promoting wellness through evidence-based practices. Her CBD study was even presented to the F.D.A. in May 2019.

Dr. Vega's passion for transparency and commitment to rigorous scientific standards align perfectly with cbdMD's core values. "I am excited to align myself with a company whose high-quality standards meet my Ivy League expectations. Not only does cbdMD provide reliable products but they have their consumers' concerns at the forefront," shared Dr. Vega.

The partnership between cbdMD and Dr. Vega brings together a shared vision to empower individuals through unique medicinal alternatives and bringing light to the benefits of CBD. As part of the partnership, Dr. Vega will serve as a brand ambassador, appearing on social media, educational initiatives, research projects, industry events and more, all to promote the brand and educate fellow medical practitioners, media and consumers about the benefits of CBD and cbdMD's products.

cbdMD's Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Charles expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership stating, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Vega on board as our medical advisor. Her deep understanding of CBD, coupled with her dedication to education around the general industry, makes her an ideal advocate for our brand. We believe that her expertise will help us further our mission of providing high-quality CBD products, educating consumers about the many potential benefits, and empowering them to do great things."

For more information about cbdMD and their partnership with Dr. Lucille Vega, please visit cbdmd.com . Engage on social at @cbdmd.usa.

