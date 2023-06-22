Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OLKR) ("the Company"), a company whose subsidiary, OpenLocker, operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. CEO of the Company, Howard Gostfrand, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

"What have you been up to since we last spoke?" asked Davis to begin the interview. "We have been establishing our brand across the country with additional universities," said Gostfrand. "Recently, we were in Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame where they were hosting the NIL Summit," he continued. "There were approximately 600 people attending the summit," said Gostfrand. "There was tremendous energy and we had a big presence at the event."

"What are the latest trends in the NIL industry?" asked Davis. "We are finding a lot more attention being paid to the industry and it is becoming an important component of the entire student athlete process, including where they get recruited and attend school," explained Gostfrand. "We provide a platform for student athletes to facilitate outreach to their fans; we are out there promoting these students and helping them put money in their pockets through digital collectibles."

Gostfrand then elaborated on the revenue generating opportunities available through the Company's unique NIL platform. "We've seen incredible strides and great movement in capturing additional audiences for these students," said Gostfrand. "From the merchant's side, we have been able to introduce merchants to the student athletes where they can create more opportunities for themselves."

"What is the size of the Name, Image, and Likeness market opportunity and why is your company so well positioned within it?" asked Davis. "The size of the market seems to be growing and shifting on a daily basis," said Gostfrand. "At the conference, it was suggested that the market opportunity was around $15 billion," he added. "We have a team approach; we try to sign up entire locker rooms at a time, whether it is men's sports or women's sports," said Gostfrand. "We understand the importance of these athletes connecting with sponsors, and we feel that our model is such that we are able to bring those two together better than anyone else who is trying to achieve it."

"Why should investors look at OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.?" asked Davis. "We are at the beginning of something," said Gostfrand. "There have been revolutions in the markets and we are at that point now for this industry; we are an early mover and a pure public play in the NIL industry."

To close the interview, Gostfrand encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand their portfolio in the growing NIL space.

