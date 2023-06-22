Five9 Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Latin American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Enabling Organizations to Optimize Their Workflow with AI-powered CX Solutions

Five9 helps top Latin American (LATAM) organizations engage customers through its powerful intelligent customer experience (CX) platform, effective automation tools, and advanced cloud services.

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Five9 with the 2023 LATAM Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Five9 is a well-positioned CCaaS platform provider that excels in the LATAM cloud contact center arena as a market-leading software company with over 21 years of CCaaS experience.

Five9's key focus is to empower organizations and build lasting connections with its customers. The company achieves these goals by delivering a seamless CX and providing the optimal balance between automation and human interaction. Five9 automates workflows whenever possible while connecting customers with live agents for real-time situations that demand empathy, emotional intelligence, and personal assistance.

The company leverages artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, such as intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), enhanced knowledge management tools, and automated post-call summarization, to increase its customers' productivity. Additionally, the company addresses the unique demands of multiple industries, such as retail; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; telecommunications; business process outsourcing (BPO); education, manufacturing; government; travel; and hospitality.

"Five9's growth strategy focuses on key differentiators, such as investing in research and development to accelerate product innovation and service excellence. Building a solid partner ecosystem is a crucial pillar in Five9's expansion in LATAM, one of the company's most partner-driven regions in the world. Five9 keeps a rapid growth trajectory based on its regional businesses, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Five9 enjoys an impressive reputation as a solid CX provider and continually refines its product portfolio by embracing cutting-edge market trends. For instance, Five9 Inference Studio 7, a cloud-based low-code IVA development platform, allows users to leverage a variety of leading natural language processing (NLP), voice biometrics, and sentiment analysis technologies to deliver automated workflows. The company helps customers differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive industries, and leading organizations, such as Itaú, BBVA, and Bancolombia, trust Five9's solutions to streamline the CX process.

Five9 operates on the fundamental principle that success relies on achieving customer satisfaction to speed up clients' digital transformation. For this reason, Five9's professional services and support teams deliver outstanding CX through strategic implementations, tailored solutions, and customer feedback collection to improve its products and services.

"Five9 continues to deliver rewarding and valuable client experiences via its commitment to innovation excellence, which ensures its portfolio remains up to date with best-in-class technology that complements and addresses customer needs," noted Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in competitive strategy in the Latin American cloud contact center market," said Nick Delis, Senior Vice President of International and Strategic Sales, Five9. "We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory in the region, with a focus on continuous innovation, exceptional customer support, and our build with, sell with, deliver with partner strategy."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

