Hi Marley Adds Innovative Collaboration Hub to Insurance Cloud Platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Hi Marley, creators of the only digital collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today introduced Collaboration Hub, a suite of tools designed to make communication and collaboration between policyholders, carriers and the rest of the insurance ecosystem frictionless. The Collaboration Hub, part of Hi Marley's claims platform, includes Multi-Party Texting and internal collaboration features such as notes, user tagging and mentions. In addition, Hi Marley's mobile application improvements ensure seamless claims interactions for field adjusters who must collaborate with customers or colleagues on the go. With Hi Marley's Collaboration Hub, carriers reduce inefficiencies in claims and service, while keeping policyholders informed and delighted.

Hi Marley's Insurance Cloud already provides hassle-free texting for more than 70 P&C carriers and their policyholders. With the innovative new Multi-Party Texting feature, coming this July, adjusters can add a spouse, child, local body shop, contractor or another service provider to a single SMS thread instead of dealing with frustrating, disjointed conversations. By bringing all relevant participants together with Multi-Party Texting, carriers can improve the claims experience for the policyholder while drastically reducing cycle time resulting from communication lags across multiple channels.

"Before Multi-Party Texting, I would need to open separate conversations for one claim if the driver and policyholder were different. Now I can collect information like photos or police reports in one place without making repetitive phone calls. If I could just use Hi Marley and never the phone, I would!" Auto Claims Adjuster, Hi Marley Customer, Multi-Party Texting Beta User

"Insurance conversations are highly complex, riddled with compliance requirements and the involvement of many parties; carriers are constrained and policyholders are frustrated," said Mike Breslin, VP of Product at Hi Marley. "Unlike traditional SMS providers, Hi Marley is solving problems with communication AND collaboration - you need to solve both to transform customer and employee experiences and improve the bottom line. This is another example of our insurance focus helping improve customer outcomes."

Other Hi Marley features to support both internal and external collaboration include:

Hi Marley Mobile App : Users outside the office securely collaborate with customers and colleagues.

: Users outside the office securely collaborate with customers and colleagues. Notes Tagging with Mentions and Replies : Supervisors collaborate with team members and provide real-time coaching. The functionality also enables problem escalation and faster service recoveries.

: Supervisors collaborate with team members and provide real-time coaching. The functionality also enables problem escalation and faster service recoveries. User Notifications : In-app alerts such as "@" mentions or case assignment notifications help highlight and prioritize operator actions.

: In-app alerts such as "@" mentions or case assignment notifications help highlight and prioritize operator actions. User Roles and Group Assignments : Keep individuals focused on their work while enforcing case permissions and privacy.

: Keep individuals focused on their work while enforcing case permissions and privacy. Multi-User Conversations : Add and remove secondary operators to a case to communicate directly with the customer as needed.

: Add and remove secondary operators to a case to communicate directly with the customer as needed. 45+ APIs and Webhooks : Enjoy communication and collaboration across organizational boundaries.

: Enjoy communication and collaboration across organizational boundaries. Pre-Built Integration Accelerators: Enable collaborative Hi Marley functionality directly within systems of record or CRMs.

To learn more about how leading insurance carriers improve customer satisfaction using Hi Marley, click here.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry-leading analytics to deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley empowers the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

