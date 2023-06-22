Introducing the Crunchr Assistant: An AI-Powered Co-Pilot for HR and People Leaders

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Crunchr, the people analytics platform provider, is excited to reveal the Crunchr Assistant, an AI-powered digital co-pilot to make people insights easily accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Crunchr's ethos is people analytics for people: the company is on a mission to empower everyone with easily accessible people insights to ensure stronger business outcomes and a better employee experience. Crunchr Assistant's ability to answer natural language questions through generative AI perfectly fits into this mission.

Impact

The Crunchr Assistant delivers actionable insights faster, easier, and more contextually rich. This innovation is built on Crunchr's robust enterprise-graded data privacy and security model, guaranteeing that users only access the information they are authorized to.

Ian Pinkett, Global People Analytics Manager at Arcadis, who has seen the Crunchr Assistant prototype, expressed his enthusiasm: "There is no doubt generative AI is changing the world. Putting this in the hands of people analytics professionals is a very exciting prospect, especially with the guidance and built-in rights management that Crunchr offers. I can't wait."

Use cases

Think of the Crunchr Assistant as a conversational partner. The use cases are boundless. From equipping people managers with data on team readiness for promotions, to highlighting the correlation between customer satisfaction and employee engagement for people analytics specialists, and assisting individual employees in identifying potential career paths. The Crunchr Assistant is people analytics for everyone.

Users can look forward to precise answers, engaging narratives, and thoughtful suggestions for follow-up queries. The Crunchr Assistant also provides users the ability to filter information and delve into the underlying data, provided they have the necessary authorization. Moreover, the Crunchr Assistant can swiftly generate bespoke dashboards. This democratization of insights will be transformative for organizations and their employees.

How the Crunchr Assistant is different

Crunchr is recognized as the most intuitive enterprise platform for people analytics. Its product design principles are simplicity, speed and guidance. Generative AI enables Crunchr to deliver on these principles even stronger.

Simplicity: Users can just ask or prompt the Crunchr Assistant and they will receive the accurate answer in an instant, accompanied by a narrative for context and meaning. This effortless usability is a boon for users who are not naturally data-savvy, driving widespread adoption of people analytics.

Speed: By taking over the information searching process, the Crunchr Assistant accelerates the delivery of insights. Answering the question "Why do people leave?" no longer requires going to the Turnover Insights section. Instead, users get their answer instantly.

Guidance: Crunchr's generative AI not only provides answers but also contextualizes them and suggests subsequent questions. This way, users are guided towards deeper analysis and more actionable insights, including recommended next steps.

Security & Privacy: Crunchr's enterprise-graded data privacy and security model ensures users can only see what they are authorized to. As a company founded in Amsterdam, Crunchr has been built from the ground up with the strictest GDPR rules in mind.

The Crunchr Assistant is a functioning prototype. Over the next few months, Crunchr will be working with customers for refinements. It anticipates the Crunchr Assistant's debut at key conferences in the U.S. and Europe later this year, where participants can experience it firsthand.

For more information, visit https://www.crunchr.com/learn/generative-ai-for-people-analytics

About Crunchr: Crunchr provides the world's most intuitive platform for people analytics. Using Crunchr, companies get a clear picture of what's happening in their workforce. With its intuitive, customizable interface, Crunchr's intelligent engine quickly crunches data to reveal actionable, fact-based insights across all HR domains. Crunchr has offices in Amsterdam, London, and Boston.

