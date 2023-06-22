Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Groundbreaking Research into DehydraTECH-CBD Published in International Journal of Molecular Science

DehydraTECH-CBD now featured in eight published, peer-reviewed papers

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that its groundbreaking research utilizing DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("DehydraTECH-CBD") has now been published in eight peer-reviewed articles in six different publications.

The most recent paper entitled, "Differences in Plasma Cannabidiol Concentrations in Women and Men: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover Study" was published in June, 2023 in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

"We're proud of the impressive amount of research that our Company has been able to develop through its HYPER-H21 series of clinical studies that has now been assessed by a variety of our respected peers," said John Docherty, President of Lexaria. "Lexaria is establishing itself as one of the world's leaders in the investigation of cannabidiol for the purposes of controlling human blood pressure and we are now focused on launching a FDA-registered IND program to formally investigate DehydraTECH-CBD for hypertension this year."

This recent publication builds on the growing body of peer reviewed literature developed on Lexaria's leading research into the effects of DehydraTECH-CBD upon human health, including hypertension. Additional publications on these findings include the following:

In September 2019, "Examination of a New Delivery Approach for Oral Cannabidiol in Healthy Subjects" was published in the journal Advances in Therapy. Also available at PubMed.

was published in the journal Advances in Therapy. Also available at PubMed. In June 2022, "Chronic Effects of Effective Oral Cannabidiol Delivery on 24-h Ambulatory Blood Pressure and Vascual Outcomes in Treated and Untreated Hypertension (HYPER-H21-4): Study Protocol for a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, and Crossover Study" was published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. Also available at PubMed.

was published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. Also available at PubMed. In April, 2023, "Trial of a Novel Oral Cannabinoid Formulation in Patients with Hypertension" was published in Pharmaceuticals. Also available at PubMed.

was published in Pharmaceuticals. Also available at PubMed. "Chronic Effects of Oral Cannabidiol Delivery on 24-h Ambulatory Blood Pressure in Patients with Hypertension" was also published in April, 2023 in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research. Also available at PubMed.

was also published in April, 2023 in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research. Also available at PubMed. "CBD supplementation reduces arterial blood pressure via modulation of the sympatho-chromaffin system" was additionally published in April, 2023 in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy. Also available at PubMed.

was additionally published in April, 2023 in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy. Also available at PubMed. In June 2023, "The Influence of Oral Cannabidiol on 24-h Ambulatory Blood Pressure and Arterial Stiffness in Untreated Hypertension" was published in Advances in Therapy. Also available at PubMed.

was published in Advances in Therapy. Also available at PubMed. "Effects of CBD supplementation on ambulatory blood pressure and serum urotensin-II concentrations in Caucasian patients with essential hypertension" was also published in June, 2023 in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy. Also available at PubMed.

The global cardiovascular drugs market was worth US$146.5 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $173.5 billion in 2026 and by geography, North America is the biggest market in the world making US patent protection a necessity in the pursuit of commercial markets. The broad fields of heart disease and of diabetes are emerging as two primary areas of interest for Lexaria, where DehydraTECH-CBD has already generated very positive pilot-study data.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 34 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

