Dr. Mark Denker of Palm Beach Fertility Center to Present at Reproductive Health Conference in Dubai, UAE

Presentation to Focus on Estrogen Androgen Priming Protocol Improving IVF Response

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Dr. Mark Denker, a renowned board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist who founded the Palm Beach Fertility Center, has been selected to present at the 8th International Conference on Reproductive Health, Embryology and Fertility, taking place July 10-11, 2023, in Dubai, UAE. Dr. Denker's presentation will focus on his clinical trial that proves an estrogen androgen priming protocol dramatically improves response to gonadotropins in IVF cycles.

Doctor Denker

The reproductive health conference featuring Dr. Denker serves as a global platform for world-leading gynecologists and other healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge on reproductive health and educate one another about cutting-edge research studies and findings. The two-day event features discussions, keynote presentations, poster presentations, exhibitions, symposiums, workshops and a young researcher's forum.

Dr. Denker's session will detail his years of optimizing IVF protocols for older women and poor responders. His research leveraged earlier findings that priming the ovaries with estrogen prior to an IVF cycle is highly beneficial, as well as androgen priming. His study questioned if treatment would be more effective if the two hormones were combined, which led to his clinical trial with poor responder patients who had been canceled in a previous IVF cycle or had done poorly. They were treated with an estrogen and androgen priming protocol, which resulted in a 40 percent pregnancy rate in trial participants.

Dr. Denker has garnered international attention for his best-in-class care offered at the Palm Beach Fertility Center, which he founded to offer personalized and affordable reproductive healthcare. Due to his efforts, more than 5,000 babies have been born through effective fertility treatments-many of whom were born to women with a history of failed treatments or older women with decreased ovarian reserve. Dr. Denker earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, after which he completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital. In addition, he completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at the University of California Irvine. He is the recipient of the Pacific Coast Fertility Society prize paper, University of California Research Symposium Award, and a President's Undergraduate Research Fellowship.

To learn more about the 8th International Conference on Reproductive Health, Embryology and Fertility, visit https://reproductivehealth.conferenceseries.com.

Additional information about Dr. Denker's fertility practice is available online at https://www.palmbeachfertility.com.

