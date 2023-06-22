Spark Energy Minerals Inc.: Spark Energy Minerals Partners with Straight Edge Marketing Inc. for Advanced AI-Driven Marketing and Advertising Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company" (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:J8V)(OTC Pink:MTEHF)), has entered into a partnership with Straight Edge Marketing Inc., to pioneer advanced AI-driven marketing and advertising services. This partnership, beginning on June 22, 2023, and slated for a one-year term, is valued at $30,000 monthly, and holds the potential for renewal.

Straight Edge Marketing Inc. will manage a comprehensive array of marketing services, including audit and competitive landscape review, corporate/investor brochure design, website creation and maintenance, social media and advertisement management, graphic design, SEO services, and detailed reporting and analytics.

Key to the agreement is the innovative Straight Edge Marketing Platform - an all-in-one CRM, marketing, and social management platform incorporating advanced AI technology. The platform's standout feature, the Automated Video Creation Tool, will convert RSS feed updates into engaging, information-rich videos for social media, seamlessly translating written content into dynamic visual narratives. This tool will allow Spark Energy Minerals to share timely and engaging content, enhancing marketing strategies and attracting potential investors.

RSS Feed Integration will further empower the corporation's marketing strategy by automating the collection of fresh content, such as industry news and updates. This content will be transformed into easily digestible short videos, making information sharing more dynamic and interactive.

The platform also features a suite of robust social and marketing tools, including pipeline management, email and SMS marketing, website and funnel design, workflow automation, reporting and analytics. The partnership will also leverage contact and lead management tools, ensuring effective segmentation and targeting, and advanced marketing automation for maximum engagement and conversions.

CEO, Peter Wilson at the helm of Spark Energy Minerals Inc., shared his enthusiastic outlook on collaborating with Straight Edge Marketing Inc., highlighting the transformative potential it brings to the Company.

"This strategic alliance positions us at the forefront of technological innovation in marketing, allowing us to leverage cutting-edge AI tools to magnify our brand visibility and penetrate diverse markets with greater precision," Wilson stated. "Integrating automated video content, coupled with our advanced marketing and CRM tools, will revolutionize our marketing strategies, attracting potential investors and strengthening our market presence."

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil and Canada. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions, Brazil's growing lithium and provinces and in the Newfoundland, Canada region which is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

