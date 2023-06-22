Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.06.2023 | 15:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Directory of Virtual CISO Providers Launched by Cynomi

DJ First Directory of Virtual CISO Providers Launched by Cynomi 

Cyberwire 
First Directory of Virtual CISO Providers Launched by Cynomi 
22-Jun-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
The vCISO Directory comes to answer the increasing need of SMBs to manage their cybersecurity and helps them find and 
engage with the right vendor 
 
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, JUNE 22, 2023 - The industry's first-ever directory of virtual Chief Information Security Officer 
service providers has gone live today at www.thevcisodirectory.com. This extensive list of virtual CISO (vCISO) 
providers, collated by Cynomi, means that small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can easily tap the expertise of 
qualified cybersecurity professionals to protect their digital assets and ensure compliance. 
Cyberattacks are on the rise, with Check Point Software's Mid-Year Security Report revealing a 42% global increase in 
malicious incidents during the first half of 2022. In this climate, strong cybersecurity measures are crucial. However, 
most small and medium size companies do not have a CISO of their own, usually because they lack the budget to fill such 
a position. This problem is compounded by the talent gap that makes it difficult to find individuals with the necessary 
skill and specialized experience. According to research by Datto, only 50% of SMBs have a dedicated, internal IT person 
who manages their cybersecurity needs. 
To address this gap and help organizations shore up their cyberdefenses, managed service providers (MSPs,) managed 
security service providers (MSSPs) and consultancies have developed vCISO services. They enable businesses to avail 
themselves of the expertise and skills of a professional CISO to improve their cybersecurity posture, while only paying 
for an agreed scope of work, usually a fraction of the cost of an in-house security expert. Cynomi, by publishing the 
industry's first vCISO directory, is making it simple for businesses to access this expanding pool of resources. 
At launch, the vCISO directory contains more than 200 listings of U.S.-based providers, together with details on the 
specific services they offer and the technology platforms they use to guide and implement their security strategies. 
The directory will be continually updated and expanded globally to incorporate international providers. 
"Thousands of small and mid-sized businesses globally could benefit from the expertise and support of a traditional 
CISO, but on a more consultative or part-time basis", said David Primor, co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "This is where 
the vCISO services come in. Our new directory enables businesses to find all vCISO service providers in one place and 
make an informed choice between the different benefits of the many providers available." 
"Couple of years back we weren't prioritizing our cybersecurity services, but then we started getting consistent 
security-as-a-service requests," said Chris Bevil, CISO of InfoSystems, an MSP located in Tennessee, U.S.A. "We 
realized that setting up a robust vCISO offering was in our best business interest. In the present climate, this has 
been a significant boost to our business and positioned us as a leading MSP in our region." 
MSPs and MSSPs offering vCISO services that are not yet included in the directory can submit their details for 
consideration here. 
About Cynomi 
Cynomi's AI-driven platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs and consultancies to offer vCISO services to SMEs at scale and provide 
them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge and knowhow, 
Cynomi's platform streamlines the vCISO's work while automating manual time-consuming tasks including risk assessment, 
compliance readiness, cyber posture reporting, creation of tailored security policies and remediation plans, as well as 
task management optimization. 
 
Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new 
services, upsell and increase revenues while reducing operational costs. 
Established in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, and with a channel-only approach, Cynomi now 
serves more than 50 partners worldwide. 
 
To learn more about Cynomi's solution for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies visit www.cynomi.com 
Contact 
Rotem Shemesh, VP Marketing, Cynomi 
rotem@cynomi.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1663233 22-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=dc5a337dd5df5cec51752f409198108b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.