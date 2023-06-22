Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
PR Newswire
22.06.2023 | 12:35
Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation: Cure Alzheimer's Fund Announces 18th Straight Year of Record Results

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund has announced that 2022 marks its 18th consecutive year of record results for contributions raised to fund research into Alzheimer's disease. A total of $32 million for the year represented an increase of nearly 14% from 2021 in funds received through the generosity of nearly 24,000 donors. In 2022, 100 research grants representing $27.4 million were issued to scientists throughout the world, the most in a single year.

"2022 was the strongest year in Cure Alzheimer's Fund history," said Tim Armour, CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "The generosity of so many has enabled Cure Alzheimer's Fund to invest in research that contributes to significant advances in our understanding of the disease. We are deeply grateful and humbled by the dedication of our donors, Board of Directors, Trustees and researchers for their commitment that will, one day, lead to a cure."

The 2022 Annual Report detailing the financial results and research investments is now available in the reports section of the Cure Alzheimer's Fund website, CureAlz.org, or through this link: bit.ly/444LqvG.

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed $173 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs-including the groundbreaking Alzheimer's in a Dish study. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to research. For more information, please visit Cure Alzheimer's Fund at http://www.CureAlz.org/.

Media Contact:
Barbara Chambers
[email protected]
781-304-4510

SOURCE Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation

© 2023 PR Newswire
