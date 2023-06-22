DealFlow Events Announces the Reg A Conference, June 30, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York

RYE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / via IBN - DealFlow Financial Products, Inc. ("DealFlow Events")-a leading events organizer since 2003 with a focus on in-person and virtual formats covering a wide array of business and investment topics-today announces The Reg A Conference, the largest gathering of dealmakers and companies interested in raising capital through the use of Regulation A. The event will be held June 30, 2023, at the prestigious Westchester Country Club, 99 Biltmore Avenue, Rye, NY 10580.

Enacted in 2015, Regulation A offers exemptions to smaller companies from registration requirements at the time of raising capital via public offerings. Although C-suite executives and senior management find the flexibility of this regulation of great strategic importance, deploying it appropriately requires a sound knowledge of distinct reporting requirements, disclosure rules, and ceilings on issuance.

The Reg A Conference has garnered a reputation as a best-in-class event and the most comprehensive forum focusing on this method of raising capital. Key experts will share their insights on a variety of issues including legal matters, accounting considerations, fundraising, and deal marketing tactics in the lucrative Reg A space.

This industry flagship conference will be attended by representatives of public and private companies looking to raise capital, as well as professionals such as Reg A investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and private equity experts, deal advisors, and marketing consultants, among others.

The conference will begin at 8 a.m., when attendees can enjoy a hearty breakfast in the company of their colleagues and industry peers, followed by brief opening remarks.

The insight-packed agenda will offer unmatched educational and networking opportunities. Invited speakers include:

Jonathan Stidd of DealMaker Reach.

Nathaniel Dodson of Crowdfunding Lawyers.

Reyner Meikle of Agile Legal.

Irene Hyder of One9 Strategy.

Ryan Frank of Funded.

Gino Scipione, CPA of Cohen & Company.

The event also features intimate fireside chats, including:

"Lessons Learned After 1 Million Reg A+ Investments" with Dawson Russell of Dalmore Technology and Etan Butler of Dalmore Group.

"Opportunities for Cross-Border Reg A Offerings While Following International Rules" with Peter-Paul Van Hoeken of FrontFundr and Avraham Ben-Tzvi of ABZ Law Office.

"Filing Musts: Ensuring Reg A Applications are Reviewed Thoroughly" with Zachary Fallon of Ketsal and Andrea Cataneo of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP.

"Targeted Advertising: How to Use Data to Reach the Right Investors for Your Reg A Raise" with Andrew Yakub of Rayton, David Shapiro of b2i digital, and Irene Hyder of One9 Strategy.

"From Ring to Raise: Leveraging an Investor Outreach Desk to Skyrocket Your Capital Campaign" with Ethan Karayannopoulos and Manuj Grover of Public Yield Capital.

The one-day conference will include a lively and enlightening panel discussion on "Crowdfunding Reg A Straight to Nasdaq and OTC" with experts including David Weild IV of Weild & Co., Aaron Shafton of DealMaker, Rachel Nussbaum of OTC Markets, Gene Massey of MediaShares and Mark Elenowitz of Digital Offering.

Qualified companies can meet one-on-one with potential investors in 20-minute time slots, enabling attendees to explore potential synergies and accelerate deal flow. To achieve this process seamlessly and optimize business efficiency, parties will meet in a dedicated meeting room, while scheduling will be powered by MeetMax software.

Attendees will relish spending time in the fresh air while networking and exploring unique business avenues in the relaxed environment provided by the Westchester Country club's indoor and outdoor event spaces.

The conference offers a rare opportunity for attendees to interact with a wide spectrum of industry leaders, meet with capital-hungry companies, and negotiate with willing investors, all while learning from renowned thought leaders to gain a competitive edge in the sector.

C-suite executives from companies that are contemplating or conducting a Regulation A transaction, or representatives from private or public companies that are considering the same, are eligible for free attendance at the conference.

Past attendees have included representatives from a wide spectrum of organizations including ABS Advisory Services Group, Inc., Fenwick and West, OTC Markets, Farrell Fritz, P.C., OneDoor Studios, Zacks, and Ziv Keinan & Co. Law Office, among hundreds more.

A full list of past attendees can be accessed here.

Additional details about the Reg A Conference can be accessed at https://regaconference.com/

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tagline "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities.

For more information, visit www.DealFlowEvents.com and https://regaconference.com/

