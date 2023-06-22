MilliporeSigma: Access for the Next Generation of Leaders: Episode 5 of Science Will Tell Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the last decade, there has been considerable concern regarding a shortage of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) professionals. As a science and technology company, we want to help spark curiosity in children and young people for the fascinating world of science so they can continue to push the field's boundaries even further.

Season two of the Science Will Tell podcast series from the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, explores global access to science education, including the impacts of implementing diversity, equity and inclusion practices in STEM education to accelerate innovation and increase multicultural representation.

For its fifth podcast episode, hear the conversation with:

Dr. Amy Cannon, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Beyond Benign

John Armstead, Assistant School Leader at KIPP St. Louis

In this episode, you'll learn about:

Beyond Benign's mission to transform chemistry education to better prepare the next generation of scientists with skills to address sustainability through chemistry.

How KIPP St. Louis is devoted to creating joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue the paths they choose-college, career, and beyond.

The greener practices in chemistry education accessibility challenges commonly faced by students and how Beyond Benign is providing expanded access to resources and support needed.

The value of amplifying diverse voices in the scientific community to solve the world's toughest challenges

Listen to the episode here: https://sciencewilltell.podbean.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763136/Access-for-the-Next-Generation-of-Leaders-Episode-5-of-Science-Will-Tell-Podcast