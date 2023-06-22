Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
22.06.23
16:06 Uhr
153,65 Euro
+2,65
+1,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
153,15153,2016:21
153,15153,2016:21
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 15:38
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MilliporeSigma: Access for the Next Generation of Leaders: Episode 5 of Science Will Tell Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the last decade, there has been considerable concern regarding a shortage of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) professionals. As a science and technology company, we want to help spark curiosity in children and young people for the fascinating world of science so they can continue to push the field's boundaries even further.

Season two of the Science Will Tell podcast series from the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, explores global access to science education, including the impacts of implementing diversity, equity and inclusion practices in STEM education to accelerate innovation and increase multicultural representation.

For its fifth podcast episode, hear the conversation with:

  • Dr. Amy Cannon, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Beyond Benign
  • John Armstead, Assistant School Leader at KIPP St. Louis

In this episode, you'll learn about:

  • Beyond Benign's mission to transform chemistry education to better prepare the next generation of scientists with skills to address sustainability through chemistry.
  • How KIPP St. Louis is devoted to creating joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence to pursue the paths they choose-college, career, and beyond.
  • The greener practices in chemistry education accessibility challenges commonly faced by students and how Beyond Benign is providing expanded access to resources and support needed.
  • The value of amplifying diverse voices in the scientific community to solve the world's toughest challenges

Listen to the episode here: https://sciencewilltell.podbean.com/

MilliporeSigma, Thursday, June 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763136/Access-for-the-Next-Generation-of-Leaders-Episode-5-of-Science-Will-Tell-Podcast

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.