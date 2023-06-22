The Roundtable hosts a discussion with former Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with US Congressmen and Senators in, addressing global democracy threats, Pakistan's future, and the fight against censorship.

The Roundtable Show: Citizen Journalism at its best

The former prime minister was censored across all media outlets in Pakistan. The Roundtable, owned by Citizen Journalism Network, will be providing an international stage for him to communicate to his followers and the world.

To join the Roundtable Twitter Space event featuring Imran Khan, follow @MarioNawfal on Twitter 4 pm EST on 06/23/2023. The event, to be held at 4 pm EST on 06/23/2023, will be accessible to all Twitter users around the globe.

About the Roundtable and Citizen Journalism Network

The Roundtable has consistently provided a censorship-free platform for tackling the world's most polarizing and crucial topics. The show has become synonymous with open dialogue and intellectual exchange, empowering citizen journalism to thrive. With a diverse panel of guests and audience members, the show continues to champion the principles of free speech, fostering an environment where differing viewpoints can coexist and flourish.

The Roundtable has a history of hosting esteemed guests who have shaped the world through their influence and contributions.

