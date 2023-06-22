Unlocking Success: How Haraj's Partnership with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Transformed the Saudi Marketplace

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2020, Haraj, a popular online marketplace platform from Saudi Arabia, embarked on a transformative journey by launching on HUAWEI AppGallery and integrating with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). This strategic partnership has played a crucial role in the success and growth of Haraj, enabling it to become one of the most visited digital platform in Saudi Arabia. In this interview, we had the privilege to speak with Abdulrahman AlThuraya, Senior Marketing Director at Haraj app, to explore the benefits and advantages that their partnership with HMS has brought to their business.



Haraj app has gained recognition as the leading online marketplace platform in Saudi Arabia. Designed with a user-friendly interface, the platform provides a seamless experience for users to buy and sell items with ease. Haraj's commitment to offering a safe and trustworthy platform, combined with its dedication to delivering a seamless user experience, has played a vital role in its rapid growth and success.

According to Abdulrahman, the integration of Huawei Mobile Services and the onboarding onto HUAWEI AppGallery was a game changer for Haraj. By partnering with Huawei Mobile Services, Haraj gained access to hundreds of millions of new users, he said, allowing the platform to expand its services and cater to a broader audience. In 2022, through an always-on campaign with Petal Ads platform, Haraj acquired over 100,000 new users, fueling its growth and increasing revenue significantly.

With over 580 million monthly active users globally, Huawei Mobile Services user base presents an immense opportunity for Haraj to tap into a vast market. The platform has become the go-to platform for individuals seeking a reliable and convenient way to buy and sell goods in the region.

He emphasized on the fruitful partnership that joined Haraj with HMS team of experts describing the support and guidance provided by HMS team as invaluable. Haraj leveraged the robust and user-friendly HMS Core Open Capabilities, allowing for seamless integration of the app into AppGallery. This streamlined process has led to exceptional performance and significantly enhanced the user experience on Huawei devices. With the support of HMS' experts, Haraj is poised to deliver innovative features and bring its vision of the future of marketplace platforms to life.

HMS Core empowers us with an array of user access capabilities. The precise message push capability of Push Kit enables us to effectively engage and retain users. With Analytics Kit's multi-dimensional analysis service, we can harness AI-driven predictions based on user behavior and attributes, facilitating more refined operations.

To enhance development efficiency, HMS Core offers the convenient one-tap authorization and sign-in feature of Account Kit, reducing user churn caused by complex registration processes. For travel and lifestyle apps, the Location Kit provides a customized map display of offline stores, catering to the specific needs of users. Notably, HMS Core prioritizes user experience, evident in its comprehensive toolkit. In the realm of shopping, the ML Kit offers a suite of capabilities including smart product search, seamless translations, and real-time voice/visual search, empowering users with an enhanced purchasing experience.

About his vision on the future, Abdulrahman expressed his trust that Haraj's partnership with HMS is opening doors to exciting possibilities and a broader audience reach. The primary objective is to provide a premium shopping experience for a wider user base. Haraj is committed to delivering innovative and engaging features to its users, and the collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) will be instrumental in achieving this goal. Haraj plans to continue the partnership, expanding its user base in Saudi Arabia and beyond. By harnessing Huawei's innovative technology and leveraging its unique features, Haraj aspires to become the ultimate marketplace platform for users in the region.

The successful journey of Haraj with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and HUAWEI AppGallery has revolutionized the online marketplace experience in Saudi Arabia. Through their partnership, Haraj has gained access to a vast user base, resulting in exponential growth and increased revenue. The user-friendly interface, comprehensive search functionality, and seamless integration on Huawei devices have propelled Haraj to the forefront of the digital marketplace landscape. With a vision for the future and a commitment to delivering innovation, Haraj aims to continue its collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services, providing a premium shopping experience to users in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

