Intend, Inc.: Intend Announces Strategic Partnership With Mobility Health

Integrating Intend's Patient Management Platform with Mobility Health's Laboratory and Medical Billing Services

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Intend, Inc., a patient-centric healthcare management software provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Mobility Health, a Mason, Ohio-based biohealth diagnostic company that pushes the boundaries of innovation in molecular science to provide accurate, rapid testing of infectious diseases to pharmacies nationwide. This landmark partnership provides pharmacies and other medical service providers with a Mobility Health branded version of the Intend Platform featuring real-time integration with laboratory testing and medical billing services.





Intend Logo

Intend, Inc. Logo





Under this Value-Added Reseller (VAR) partnership, Mobility Health will offer a custom-branded version of the Intend Platform to their over 200 independent pharmacy clients and potentially thousands of pharmacies nationwide.

This powerful platform, strengthened by Mobility Health's expert diagnostic testing, will provide pharmacies and other medical service providers with comprehensive, seamless solutions designed to streamline medical service delivery processes from marketing to medical billing and everything in between.

"Intend, Inc. has always aimed to create technology that transforms and streamlines healthcare delivery," said Eric Kupferberg, President of Intend, Inc. "This partnership with Mobility Health will further extend the capabilities of our platform, opening new avenues of service delivery and leading to significant improvements in the medical care provided by pharmacies and medical providers nationwide."

Sandra Gunselman, Ph.D., Founder, President & CEO of Mobility Health, shared, "We're delighted to enter the partnership with Intend offering us an opportunity to leverage their industry-leading platform to provide the pharmacy a complete end-to-end provider services solution. Intend allows us to extend the capabilities of our laboratory and billing service offering to existing and new pharmacy clients, all while extending our mission of decentralizing lab services and enabling wider, more equitable access to diagnostics that can improve lives."

About Mobility Health

Mobility Health is a biohealth diagnostic company focused on providing accurate, rapid testing of infectious diseases to protect population health and safety. Mobility Health was established with a mission to transform community-based healthcare by deploying new technologies that eliminate barriers to rapid, advanced molecular testing and healthcare services. Founded in 2020 by Sandra Gunselman, Ph.D., a molecular biologist, and laboratory operations expert with a passion for reaching patients in need, the company is an integral member of the Mason Tech Elevator, which serves as a living lab for corporate collaboration, mentoring, and entrepreneurship to spur novel bioscience and technology innovations. For more information, visit http://www.mobilityhealthlab.com.

About Intend

Intend delivers marketing campaign management, medical service scheduling, insurance verification, ePrescriptions, billing, reporting, and patient communication to healthcare providers nationwide. Since 2020, the Intend software platform has processed over 5.5 million medical procedures across more than 5,000 client accounts, serving millions of patients. The company's customizable SaaS solutions focus on:

Marketing campaign automation via email, text and internet advertising

Online appointment scheduling with patient and client account portals

Automated insurance verification and medical billing integration

ePrescription writing and integration with the SureScripts Network

Flexible integrations with laboratories and state government agencies

Intend partners with pharmacies, urgent care providers, physician offices, and laboratories to enhance business function while delivering superior patient care.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://demo.intend.io.

Contact Information

Public Relations

info@intend.io

844-468-3631

SOURCE: Intend, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762980/Intend-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-With-Mobility-Health