AM Consulting: SENTA Expands Offering with South Carolina ENT, Adding Ambulatory Surgical Center

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Today, SENTA ("Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians") proudly announces that South Carolina ENT, Allergy & Sleep Medicine ("SCENT") is expanding to include a new 21,000-sq.-ft. flagship building, housing a 14-exam room clinic, a six-days-a-week walk-in clinic, and a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgical center (ASC). This innovative, patient-centered facility will specialize in providing high-quality, compassionate care in an outpatient and ambulatory setting. SENTA Partners is backed by Shore Capital Partners and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and allergy services in the U.S.

"SCENT Surgical Center will be the only surgical center in Columbia exclusively specializing in ENT surgical procedures. This center will enable us to provide the very latest in quality care to our patients throughout South Carolina," said Robert Puchalski, M.D., medical director. "SENTA's unparalleled support and expertise have allowed us to accelerate our growth in the marketplace; I can't wait to see the positive impact this new offering will have on physician recruitment, the efficiency of care, savings for our commercially-insured patients, and most importantly, the overall health of our local community."

SCENT Ambulatory Surgical Center in South Carolina has a highly trained professional staff committed to providing patients with the best care and treatments possible. It is the second-largest privately-owned ENT and Allergy practice in the state. The surgeons at SCENT Surgical Center are board-certified and specialize in a wide spectrum of ENT surgical procedures. SCENT physicians also partner with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, providing elective rotations for residents and medical students. SCENT physicians also take a leading role in the medical community by partnering with MUSC and PRISMA to provide consultative on-call services for inpatients and emergency department patients.

"Partnering with our practices to understand and identify what's needed in their community is key to success both to accelerate our treatment capabilities and grow the business," said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. "Identifying best practices and scaling them, such as the addition of the ASC in the South Carolina market, along with exceptional quality patient care, is a cornerstone for SENTA and this further delivers on our mission."

