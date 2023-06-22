Darrow Associates, Inc.: Darrow Associates Introduces Innovative Non-Deal Roadshows

Initial Four-Day Virtual NDR for Semiconductor Industry Offers Unique Structure Placing Four Companies with One Institutional Investor

AUSTIN, TX and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Darrow Associates, Inc., a national investor relations (IR) consulting firm, today announced the launch of a new corporate access investor outreach and marketing concept. The innovative Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) approach commences with a Semiconductor industry event that will introduce four select clients of the firm in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors and fund managers on a 4:1 basis over a four day period during the week of June 26, 2023. Meetings will be arranged by Darrow Associates and a select investment bank with specialization in the industry for that particular NDR.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting as part of the Semiconductor sector NDR may contact Darrow Associates. Please see the contact details at the end of this press release.

Darrow Associates' unique concept for investor outreach utilizing NDRs ties in several important facets of impactful IR implemented by outsourced agencies, including:

Creativity in IR strategies, including the use of efficient technologies Client support, particularly during challenging times for the equity markets and for smaller public companies IR productivity and efficiency, with an emphasis on maximizing ROI on program implementation Mutually beneficial leveraging of the relationship between an investment bank/brokerage and an IR firm Mutually beneficial leveraging of the relationship between the buy-side and the investment bank/brokerage along with an IR firm

Each participating company will provide an abbreviated 5 minute overview presentation for a combined 20 minutes. After the presentations, the process becomes far more intimate and illuminating as the investor will have an additional 25 minutes to ask the public company executives questions on topics of interest shaping the growth and operating performance of the sector and the individual companies. Each 45-minute meeting provides more time than a standard 30-minute interval at most investor conferences and comes with an added-value component of having the ability to analyze different perspectives from industry experts. With the NDR focusing on a vertical market, with the initial event built around the Semiconductor industry, investors will be provided with an invaluable education along with insights from the public company executives. All participating companies will be clients of Darrow Associates, which has one of the largest practices among investor relations firms focused on the semiconductor industry.

"We are excited to launch an innovative and in depth process for impactful investor relations through this new NDR format with Titan Partners," said Jordan Darrow of Darrow Associates. "The unique approach offers a way for public companies to expand their investor base. In doing so, we enable investors who may have an immediate interest in one client to learn of other companies in the same sector. This platform allows investors to see a basket of ideas in the same sector in a single meeting, which lowers the barriers to getting a constructive conversation started for each participating company."

Participating Companies in the June 2023 Semiconductor Sector NDR:

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

The leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices. Since 1972, the Company has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O's data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. See: dataio.com/Company/Patents. The Company is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market closes on June 23rd, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19. Learn more at dataio.com.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII)

A semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology. The Company has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.odysseysemi.com and LinkedIn.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)

A developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs (System on Chips), embedded FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) IP, and Endpoint AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions. As a fabless semiconductor company, QuickLogic's solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT (Internet of Things) applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF)

A leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets. The Company's technology delivers unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

