GAVS Technologies: GS Lab | GAVS wins 3 STEVIE Awards in the 2023 American Business Awards, including a Gold

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / GS Lab | GAVS' proprietary AIOps platform, ZIF has won 3 Stevie® awards including a gold in the 'Endpoint Security Management Solution' category. The two other categories it won in are 'Emerging Technology' and 'Business Technology - Other'.

ZIF (https://zif.ai/) is an award-winning platform for IT Operations, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Leveraging the power of AI on telemetry data ingested in real-time, ZIF provides insights, and resolves issues predicted by the platform - resulting in consistent availability of application services whenever the end-user needs them.

Ajai Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, GS Lab | GAVS, commented on the win saying, "We are honored to have been recognized by the prestigious American Business Awards. This accolade is a testament to the foundation of trust in our relationship with customers, partners and ecosystem in our pursuit of excellence."

"Our continuous efforts to maximize the quality of IT operations through AI and intelligent automation have resulted in a world-class AIOps product, ZIF. These Stevies from the American Business Awards is a proper validation for the superior user-experience and cost optimization that ZIF brings for CIOs," added Chandra Mouleswaran S, Head of IP and Infra, GS Lab | GAVS.

"They say employees are the weakest link in an organization's security and it is crucial to secure the devices used by them. Endpoint security management proactively identifies and prevents any incidents from happening. We help organizations build an effective cybersecurity program with our full suite of cybersecurity services and solutions," said Kannan Srinivasan, Head of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, GS Lab | GAVS

Judges' comments for ZIF -

"ZIF appears to be a comprehensive AIOps solution that proactively detects and remediates cybersecurity threats. The Agentless Auto-Discovery feature is also noteworthy. The Predictive Analytics feature is also impressive, as it can predict incident volumes and usage patterns for up to a year. With its large critical feature offering GAVS has positioned itself as a competitor in the market…"

"ZIF for Digital Xperience (DX) is a cutting-edge technology solution that provides businesses with a proactive and intelligent approach to managing digital experiences. With its advanced analytics, AI-powered incident resolution, end-to-end digital experience management, real-time analytics and insights, scalable architecture, and enhanced security features, ZIF for DX empowers businesses to deliver exceptional digital experiences to their users while minimizing incidents and ensuring optimal performance."

"ZIF from GAVS is robust AIOps solution that enables proactive detection and remediation of IT incidents thus enabling the SRE team to move from a reactive to proactive approach towards the Incident management. This is one of the more complex problems in the IT world today and solutions seem to provide the solutions. Great work by the team!"

The American Business Awards are the US' premier business awards program. More than 240 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About GS Lab | GAVS Technologies

GS Lab | GAVS is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Digital Transformation and Managed Services across healthcare and other industries. GS Lab | GAVS enables organizations to harness the power of data and AI to address healthcare challenges and provide a pre-emptive and personalized care experience for patients and caregivers alike. GS Lab | GAVS' product engineering services provide modern and secure experience focused healthcare products. Its AIOps platform, Zero Incident Framework (ZIF), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident Enterprise ( ZIF) ensuring business continuity and un-interrupted patient care.

