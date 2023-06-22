The "Regulatory report: A European country analysis of intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In analyzing the European framework for hemp-derived products, the analyst has previously identified the hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) vape as the intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoid (IHDC) product that is most likely to be legal in some European countries because it is not THC, and vaping products are generally less regulated than other major formats like foods.

The number of countries that potentially allow some IHDC products in Europe is small and quickly vanishing. While the analyst has identified two European countries where HHC vapes are potentially legal, we expect bans to continue and essentially eradicate a legal market in Europe, though products may persist on the market in areas with poor enforcement.

This regulatory report will provide you with:

A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enables you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the jurisdiction's policy climate enables you to forecast how it might affect business development.

Sources of further information, for example, links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

The legality of HHC vapes

Selected European country analysis

European countries where HHC vapes are potentially legal

European countries where HHC vapes appear to be illegal

