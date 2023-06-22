The "Greece: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greece allows cultivation of hemp but does not address for which purposes.

Although CBD is legal, the processing of the hemp plant is a grey area. This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework in place for CBD and other cannabinoids, hemp, and cannabis.

It covers everything from hemp cultivation and processing to extracts and finished products as well as the country's laws around medical and recreational cannabis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics as a finished product

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

