New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - International private equity group Marbanc International Corporation has announced plans to deploy USD150 million in growth stage companies over the next two years. The group's plans follow the recent appointment of former St George Bank and BOQ Senior Executive Rhyll Gardner, ex Sydney Stock Exchange CEO Michael Go, and seasoned California-based M&A lawyer Christopher Moritz to the company's board of directors.

Gerard Sivaprasad, Executive Chairman for Marbanc International, says the company is considering a range of USD5-25 million and will be focusing in growth sectors including fintech, banking, big tech platforms, and distressed asset opportunities in real estate and other tangible assets. The target markets of interest include Australia, United States, India, South-East Asia and Europe.

In recent months, Marbanc has been exploring opportunities to fund management buyouts and strategically deploy capital to restructure and strengthen distressed businesses impacted by rising interest rates. In particular, the group is seeking opportunities to take stakes in businesses which are readily scalable through effective customer acquisition strategies.

The group's USD150 million capital allocation is estimated to fund around a dozen distinct opportunities, enabling the group to further diversify its interests in new markets. The recent board appointments bring deep expertise in corporate finance, merger, acquisition and legal expertise for the continued expansion of the group.

Companies seeking funding are encouraged to complete Marbanc's funding application form on its website at www.marbanc.com.

About Marbanc International

Marbanc International is a globally focused investment conglomerate. We fund good businesses, ideas, and people. Marbanc International was established to capitalise on the abundance of opportunities in our key focus areas. We create value by delivering capital and growth capabilities to ensure the assets we invest in reach their full potential.

