Donnerstag, 22.06.2023
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
22.06.23
08:05 Uhr
1,090 Euro
-0,040
-3,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.06.2023 | 16:40
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application 
22-Jun-2023 / 15:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application 
 
DATE: June 21, 2023 
 
 
 
Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 01.06.2023. 
 
With the related public disclosure, it was announced that on its meeting held on 01.06.2023, the Board of Directors 
has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions, subject to market conditions, to arrange and sign the 
agreements and all other documents related to the green and/or sustainable debt instruments issuance transactions up to 
USUSD 2,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities 
and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, 
to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering. Within the context of the resolution 
mentioned above, the necessary application has been made to the Capital Markets Board. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 252878 
EQS News ID:  1663661 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663661&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
