Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - UniTrust, a leading modular home construction company, is proud to announce the launch of its latest housing project in Florida. The project is led by Alexander Zimin, an accomplished entrepreneur with over 15 years' experience in developing factories and infrastructure facilities.

The innovative modular home construction technology used by UniTrust offers homeowners customizable additional living space that can be designed for any need. With sales set to begin soon, customers will have three sizes and configurations to choose from 200 sq ft., 400 sq ft., and 800 sq ft.

UniTrust Home 400

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/170697_77b89994b4ab6b00_001full.jpg

UniTrust's houses are built fast because they come pre-engineered; this aims to make customization much easier as the Company is working with known specifications rather than designing something entirely new each time around.

With UniTrust's start-to-finish solution (permit through completion), they aim to provide delivery within one week after the foundation sets. They understand that extra space may be needed where people work from home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hence, quickly creating custom spaces becomes paramount, especially when expanding customers' residences isn't feasible.

Modular Homes Built Onsite at UniTrust's US Facilities

To achieve its vision, UniTrust has set up production facilities in the United States. The full capacity of 365 units per year provides versatility for clients seeking ADU solutions quickly.

Customizable Options & Loan Assistance Available

Customers have the flexibility to choose from three prefab models and customize them based on their preferences. Additionally, UniTrust offers loan assistance.

An ADU usually refers to smaller livable units on properties that can attach - like a loft conversion or garage apartment, or stand-alone, such as guest cottages.

About the Project

The innovative modular home construction concept was developed by Alexander Zimin and then launched by UniTrust. The mission is to provide homeowners with fast and affordable additional living space using modern technological advances.

Custom modules allow customers to reduce delivery times compared to traditional builds while maintaining high-quality standards, making it easy for those looking to expand their current residences' square footage options affordably. As sales begin soon, UniTrust's pre-engineered customizations aims to provide lower costs along with an efficient design, specifically catered to any family dynamic.

Contacts:

Alexander Zimin

info@unitrust.us

unitrust.us

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170697