iQuanti: Accessing Urgent Care Anywhere: A Convenient Healthcare Solution

Urgent care is for injuries and illnesses requiring prompt medical attention but not severe enough to go to the emergency room. If you need treatment within 24 or 48 hours but can't get an appointment to see your primary care physician (or you don't have a primary care physician), you can visit urgent care.

If you are experiencing more serious symptoms requiring lifesaving medical attention, such as chest pain, a head injury or uncontrolled bleeding, call 9-1-1 or go to the emergency department as soon as possible.1 An urgent care center is not an emergency department.

What services and treatments can I get at urgent care?

The services and treatments available at urgent care centers vary but often include the following:

Allergies

COVID-19 testing

Illness

Injuries

Physicals

Occupational Medicine

Telehealth

X-rays and Diagnosis

Common, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries treated at urgent care clinics include:

Colds and flu

Allergic reactions

Bug bites and rashes

Eye irritation

Sore throat

Diarrhea and gastrointestinal issues

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Vomiting

Sprains and strains

Infections

Cuts, burns, and lacerations

Where can you access urgent care?

As a result of the increase in demand for tests and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of urgent care centers has grown.

According to data from the Urgent Care Association, there are over 11,000 urgent care centers around the United States today, and this number is growing by 7% per year. Since 2019, patient volume at urgent care centers has increased by 60%.2

A shortage of primary care physicians, the high costs of emergency room visits, and convenience are some of the reasons people are increasingly using urgent care centers.

Urgent care centers are available all over the U.S. for in-person appointments, and many facilities also offer online visits. This makes it possible to see a medical provider without leaving your home. While urgent care clinic hours vary, many are open seven days a week with extended daytime hours. Some urgent care clinics also offer 24-hour care.

How to find an urgent care center

The easiest way to find an urgent care center near you is to enter "urgent care near me" in your maps app.

Alternatively, you can search online for "urgent care" in your area. If you know which urgent care company you want to visit, you can also search for a location near you on the urgent care company's website.

Common services provided by urgent care centers include in-person and virtual care for ear infections, cold and flu symptoms, physical examinations, and more.

