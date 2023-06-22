Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (348/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ), company registration number 556939-8752, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 29, 2023. The company has 23,099,149 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: WPTG B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 23,124,038 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020203271 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 296828 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556939-8752 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, North Point Securities. For further information, please call North Point Securities on +46705249834.