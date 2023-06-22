CNH Industrial Is Advancing Women Into Leadership: 'A Sustainable Year' Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / CNH Industrial:

On the eve of International Women in Engineering Day, read about how CNH Industrial is empowering women to advance professionally.

In the company's 'A Sustainable Year' Series - an annual publication dedicated to its innovation and sustainability highlights - the spotlight is on iGLOW. This is one of CNH Industrial's inaugural Employee Resource Groups (ERG), focused on developing inclusivity, growth, leadership, and opportunity for women in North America. iGLOW has been incredibly successful in inspiring and fostering personal growth and is expanding into other regions.

Published alongside this article is an interview with Reshma Ramachandran, a leader in Business Transformation and champion for Diversity & Inclusion. Reshma is a coach and mentor to young women and recently led the World Woman Davos Agenda during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Her insights into how organizations have changed and what can be done to engender true equality in the workplace make for a fascinating read.

Initiatives such as the iGLOW ERG and collaboration with brilliant people who are helping to challenge and transform industry are some of the ways that CNH Industrial seeks to nurture and advance all of its employees.

Read the article and interview here bit.ly/CNH_WomeninLeadership

