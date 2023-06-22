Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
22.06.23
12:40 Uhr
13,270 Euro
-0,035
-0,26 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,13013,27019:03
13,14013,27019:03
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 17:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Is Advancing Women Into Leadership: 'A Sustainable Year' Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / CNH Industrial:

On the eve of International Women in Engineering Day, read about how CNH Industrial is empowering women to advance professionally.

In the company's 'A Sustainable Year' Series - an annual publication dedicated to its innovation and sustainability highlights - the spotlight is on iGLOW. This is one of CNH Industrial's inaugural Employee Resource Groups (ERG), focused on developing inclusivity, growth, leadership, and opportunity for women in North America. iGLOW has been incredibly successful in inspiring and fostering personal growth and is expanding into other regions.

Published alongside this article is an interview with Reshma Ramachandran, a leader in Business Transformation and champion for Diversity & Inclusion. Reshma is a coach and mentor to young women and recently led the World Woman Davos Agenda during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Her insights into how organizations have changed and what can be done to engender true equality in the workplace make for a fascinating read.

Initiatives such as the iGLOW ERG and collaboration with brilliant people who are helping to challenge and transform industry are some of the ways that CNH Industrial seeks to nurture and advance all of its employees.

Read the article and interview here bit.ly/CNH_WomeninLeadership

CNH Industrial, Thursday, June 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763163/CNH-Industrial-Is-Advancing-Women-Into-Leadership-A-Sustainable-Year-Story

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.