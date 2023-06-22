Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023

WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
22.06.23
11:59 Uhr
18,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,74019,24019:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2023 | 17:35
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.6.2023



Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 22.6.2023
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.6.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date22.6.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareENENTO
Amount4,000Shares
Average price/ share18.8100EUR
Total cost75,240.00EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 197 400 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.6.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com







Attachment

  • Enento 22.6 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6387c7a-ee9c-4675-bcb2-eb63e348cd5b)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
