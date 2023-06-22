Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
21.06.23
14:26 Uhr
1,667 Euro
+0,016
+0,97 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6021,70219:04
1,6331,67418:55
PR Newswire
22.06.2023 | 17:36
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Annual Financial Report

FirstGroup Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

22 June 2023

FirstGroup plc

Annual Report and Financial Statements and Annual General Meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.1R, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has today submitted copies of the documents listed below to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements (the "2023 Annual Report");
  • Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "2023 AGM Notice");
  • Form of Proxy; and
  • Notice of Availability.

As required by DGTR 6.3.5R (3), the 2023 Annual Report, the 2023 AGM Notice and proxy form are also available on the Company's website at www.firstgroupplc.com.

A condensed set of the FirstGroup plc financial statements, including information on important events that have occurred during the year and their impact on the financial statements, were included in the Company's announcement of its full year results published on 8 June 2023 ("Results Announcement"). The Results Announcement is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.firstgroupplc.com.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7291 0505


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.