Phase 1 Equity Expands into Texas with the Addition of Hart Orthodontics

CLEBURNE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed partnership services organization for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is pleased to announce that Hart Orthodontics of Cleburne, TX, has joined its growing platform of top-tier practices, expanding Phase 1's Doctor Equity DSO model into the state of Texas.

"We combine the best of private practice with the best of private equity to best serve doctors," said Kristen Cusack, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "Phase 1's unique partnership services organization is a perfect fit for best-in-class practices like Hart Orthodontics, and we look forward to helping them grow their income and maximize the value of the practice."

As its new partner, Phase 1 Equity will provide financial and operational support to streamline and scale Hart Orthodontics, while enabling the team to focus exclusively on continuing to deliver exceptional patient care to the Cleburne community. Partnership with Phase 1 Equity will provide Hart Orthodontics with resources usually reserved for larger, private equity-backed DSOs without having to sell the practice or give up operational or clinical control.

"It was important to me to choose a partner who understood and supported our vision for our practice," said James Hart, DDS, founder of Hart Orthodontics. "I'm excited to collaborate with other best-in-class doctors in the Phase 1 Equity platform, all of whom share the same goals of delivering superior patient care while continuing to grow and thrive in their communities."

Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Phase 1 Equity was created by a team of orthodontists, pediatric dentists, and private equity professionals and was designed for entrepreneurial doctors who want a better future for their patients and their practices.

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned, doctor-led private equity firm for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our Doctor Equity model puts doctors' futures first by bringing together best-in-class, like-minded orthodontic and pediatric dental practices for collective power. Phase 1 Equity exists to share the inside world of private equity with our doctor members to help optimize their EBITDA and realize their practices' full potential. Learn more at www.phase1equity.com.

About Hart Orthodontics

Hart Orthodontics is your trusted resource for orthodontic care, providing individualized treatments specially designed to give you or your child a smile that glows with confidence. Dr. James Hart and the entire team are committed to using the latest techniques and technology to provide fulfilling and empowering treatment experiences to patients in Cleburne, TX, and surrounding communities. Visit www.hartorthosmiles.com to learn more.

