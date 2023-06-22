Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22
22 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 497.360p. The highest price paid per share was 505.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 489.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,791,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,253,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
945
498.500
16:09:35
958
498.500
16:09:35
35
498.500
16:04:45
1626
498.500
16:04:45
1589
497.800
16:00:00
1714
497.700
15:57:45
1336
498.100
15:54:09
300
498.100
15:54:09
1637
498.400
15:50:23
800
495.800
15:46:22
1159
496.100
15:43:36
1672
496.700
15:39:57
1709
496.400
15:36:00
862
496.900
15:32:53
932
496.900
15:32:53
1504
497.800
15:28:12
1673
498.100
15:21:45
1796
497.700
15:17:18
160
496.900
15:14:40
119
496.900
15:14:40
1332
496.900
15:14:40
515
496.900
15:14:40
1290
496.900
15:14:40
235
495.300
15:07:50
694
495.300
15:07:50
69
495.300
15:07:50
531
495.300
15:07:50
1517
493.900
15:05:05
735
493.200
14:59:39
810
493.200
14:59:39
1813
493.600
14:54:39
278
493.600
14:52:19
36
493.600
14:52:19
201
493.600
14:52:19
1001
493.600
14:52:19
738
492.500
14:48:23
1643
492.500
14:47:20
1508
492.500
14:46:51
1684
491.300
14:37:21
1732
490.900
14:34:06
1504
491.500
14:32:25
1674
492.400
14:30:03
378
491.900
14:25:59
1461
491.900
14:25:59
1810
493.800
14:18:52
222
493.900
14:09:26
667
493.900
14:09:26
665
493.900
14:09:26
1300
493.700
14:09:26
266
493.700
14:09:26
777
493.000
13:59:31
1040
493.000
13:59:31
1512
492.400
13:51:54
837
492.700
13:51:51
927
492.700
13:51:51
151
490.500
13:37:05
1590
490.500
13:37:05
1747
490.600
13:36:56
85
490.600
13:36:48
403
489.900
13:29:39
1300
489.900
13:29:39
1122
490.500
13:21:13
414
490.500
13:21:13
622
490.100
13:17:32
1119
490.100
13:17:32
1701
493.000
13:04:59
660
494.100
12:54:48
127
494.100
12:54:48
811
494.100
12:54:48
85
494.100
12:54:48
144
494.100
12:54:48
1641
494.400
12:45:48
1212
494.800
12:34:23
45
494.800
12:34:23
595
494.800
12:34:23
1530
495.800
12:26:13
318
497.800
12:18:29
1300
497.800
12:18:29
1140
495.800
12:03:38
600
495.800
12:03:38
1661
497.400
12:00:00
159
498.700
11:56:34
1477
498.700
11:56:34
1493
498.200
11:51:22
1055
499.400
11:42:38
459
499.400
11:42:38
1808
499.600
11:42:34
1743
500.400
11:39:10
1
500.400
11:39:10
1410
501.000
11:24:42
113
501.000
11:24:42
227
501.400
11:10:30
1368
501.400
11:10:30
1613
501.600
11:08:05
1523
501.600
10:51:33
1653
501.800
10:42:28
1569
501.400
10:25:23
1800
502.000
10:13:32
1658
502.600
10:09:15
1760
501.600
09:55:03
1546
502.000
09:49:55
1097
501.400
09:39:46
464
501.400
09:39:46
1842
501.400
09:37:23
1663
501.000
09:23:58
1750
501.800
09:10:30
1585
501.200
09:02:44
335
501.600
08:46:14
1247
501.600
08:46:14
1528
501.200
08:42:52
1531
501.600
08:36:26
1859
502.600
08:31:10
1512
502.400
08:26:35
180
503.200
08:20:38
1347
503.200
08:20:38
584
502.600
08:17:05
1064
502.600
08:17:05
1499
503.000
08:10:45
1300
501.800
08:09:02
373
501.800
08:09:02
341
502.400
08:04:05
1300
502.400
08:04:05
1455
504.000
08:01:18
60
504.000
08:01:18
1598
505.000
08:01:12