Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

22 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 497.360p. The highest price paid per share was 505.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 489.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,791,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,253,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

945

498.500

16:09:35

958

498.500

16:09:35

35

498.500

16:04:45

1626

498.500

16:04:45

1589

497.800

16:00:00

1714

497.700

15:57:45

1336

498.100

15:54:09

300

498.100

15:54:09

1637

498.400

15:50:23

800

495.800

15:46:22

1159

496.100

15:43:36

1672

496.700

15:39:57

1709

496.400

15:36:00

862

496.900

15:32:53

932

496.900

15:32:53

1504

497.800

15:28:12

1673

498.100

15:21:45

1796

497.700

15:17:18

160

496.900

15:14:40

119

496.900

15:14:40

1332

496.900

15:14:40

515

496.900

15:14:40

1290

496.900

15:14:40

235

495.300

15:07:50

694

495.300

15:07:50

69

495.300

15:07:50

531

495.300

15:07:50

1517

493.900

15:05:05

735

493.200

14:59:39

810

493.200

14:59:39

1813

493.600

14:54:39

278

493.600

14:52:19

36

493.600

14:52:19

201

493.600

14:52:19

1001

493.600

14:52:19

738

492.500

14:48:23

1643

492.500

14:47:20

1508

492.500

14:46:51

1684

491.300

14:37:21

1732

490.900

14:34:06

1504

491.500

14:32:25

1674

492.400

14:30:03

378

491.900

14:25:59

1461

491.900

14:25:59

1810

493.800

14:18:52

222

493.900

14:09:26

667

493.900

14:09:26

665

493.900

14:09:26

1300

493.700

14:09:26

266

493.700

14:09:26

777

493.000

13:59:31

1040

493.000

13:59:31

1512

492.400

13:51:54

837

492.700

13:51:51

927

492.700

13:51:51

151

490.500

13:37:05

1590

490.500

13:37:05

1747

490.600

13:36:56

85

490.600

13:36:48

403

489.900

13:29:39

1300

489.900

13:29:39

1122

490.500

13:21:13

414

490.500

13:21:13

622

490.100

13:17:32

1119

490.100

13:17:32

1701

493.000

13:04:59

660

494.100

12:54:48

127

494.100

12:54:48

811

494.100

12:54:48

85

494.100

12:54:48

144

494.100

12:54:48

1641

494.400

12:45:48

1212

494.800

12:34:23

45

494.800

12:34:23

595

494.800

12:34:23

1530

495.800

12:26:13

318

497.800

12:18:29

1300

497.800

12:18:29

1140

495.800

12:03:38

600

495.800

12:03:38

1661

497.400

12:00:00

159

498.700

11:56:34

1477

498.700

11:56:34

1493

498.200

11:51:22

1055

499.400

11:42:38

459

499.400

11:42:38

1808

499.600

11:42:34

1743

500.400

11:39:10

1

500.400

11:39:10

1410

501.000

11:24:42

113

501.000

11:24:42

227

501.400

11:10:30

1368

501.400

11:10:30

1613

501.600

11:08:05

1523

501.600

10:51:33

1653

501.800

10:42:28

1569

501.400

10:25:23

1800

502.000

10:13:32

1658

502.600

10:09:15

1760

501.600

09:55:03

1546

502.000

09:49:55

1097

501.400

09:39:46

464

501.400

09:39:46

1842

501.400

09:37:23

1663

501.000

09:23:58

1750

501.800

09:10:30

1585

501.200

09:02:44

335

501.600

08:46:14

1247

501.600

08:46:14

1528

501.200

08:42:52

1531

501.600

08:36:26

1859

502.600

08:31:10

1512

502.400

08:26:35

180

503.200

08:20:38

1347

503.200

08:20:38

584

502.600

08:17:05

1064

502.600

08:17:05

1499

503.000

08:10:45

1300

501.800

08:09:02

373

501.800

08:09:02

341

502.400

08:04:05

1300

502.400

08:04:05

1455

504.000

08:01:18

60

504.000

08:01:18

1598

505.000

08:01:12


