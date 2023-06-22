Steel Processing Market to Garner $884.1 Billion by 2031 with 3.1% CAGR | Research Dive

The global steel processing market is expected to witness significant growth by 2031, owing to the growing demand for new construction projects due to rapid urbanization. The Asia-Pacific region was dominant in 2021.

Global Steel Processing Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global steel processing market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $884.1 billion and rise at a CAGR of 3.1% during the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Steel Processing Market

The report has divided the steel processing market into the following segments:

Method: blast furnace and electric arc furnace

Electric Arc Furnace - Held the highest market share in 2021

The increasing use of electric arc furnaces for steelmaking, especially for producing specialty steels and alloys due to their greater flexibility, energy efficiency, and low capital costs is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Steel Type: alloy steel and carbon steel

Carbon Steel - Generated the largest revenue in 2021

The rising use of carbon steel for a wide range of applications such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing due to its wide availability is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Product: flat steel, long steel, and tubular steel

Long Steel - Held the biggest market share in 2021

The growing need for long steel products for the construction of buildings, bridges, and various other infrastructure projects and the rising use of advanced technologies in the production and processing of long steel products are expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

End-Use Industry: building & infrastructure, automotive, metal products, mechanical equipment, transport, electrical equipment, and domestic appliances

Building & Infrastructure - Garnered the maximum market share in 2021

The increasing use of steel for the construction of buildings, roads, and bridges because of its strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness is predicted to propel the growth of the market sub-segment further.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Asia-Pacific - Held the dominant market share in 2021

The increasing demand for steel products such as appliances, and other consumer goods across the region, rapid urbanization, and the incorporation of new technologies for steel production are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market forward.

Dynamics of the Global Steel Processing Market

The extensive use of steel for the construction of buildings, bridges, roads, and many other infrastructure projects, owing to the rapid urbanization and population growth is expected to augment the growth of the steel processing market during the analysis timeframe. Besides, the increasing technological advancements in the steel processing industry to produce high-performance steel products are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing demand for steel for various applications such as automotive production, construction, and many more, and the growing initiatives taken by governments and private organizations to promote sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices are expected to create massive growth opportunities for the steel processing market during the forecast period. However, the stringent environmental regulations may hinder the market's growth over the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Steel Processing Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, including the steel processing market. This is mainly due to the lockdowns and restrictions imposed by the governments across many nations which has declined the demand for steel during the pandemic. Moreover, the delays and postponement of several construction projects have further decreased the demand for steel during that period. Additionally, the disruption in supply chains, closure of many factories, and transportation restrictions have led to a shortage of raw materials which brought difficulties for steel processors to maintain production levels. All these factors have declined the market's growth during the pandemic.

Key Players of the Global Steel Processing Market

The major players of the market include

Tata Steel Group

China Baowu Group

Shougang Group

ArcelorMittal

Jianlong Group

Ansteel Group

HBIS Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

Shagang Group

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2022, Tata Steel Limited, an Indian multinational steel-making company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BHP, an Australian multinational mining, metals, and natural gas petroleum public company. With this partnership, the companies aimed to reduce the emission intensity of integrated steel mills and achieve their climate change goals by 2070.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Steel Processing Market:

Steel Processing Market Size Projected To Generate A Revenue Of $884.1 Billion By 2031

