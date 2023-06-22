NXT Level Holdings Releases The N.I.L. Playbook

First of Its Kind Book Offers Comprehensive Guide to Name, Image, and Likeness (N.I.L.) Rights for All Stakeholders

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Today, a team of leading experts on Name, Image, and Likeness (N.I.L.) rights for college athletes, announced the release of their new book, The N.I.L. Playbook. The book provides a comprehensive guide to N.I.L. rights and opportunities for college and high school athletes, covering everything from the basics of N.I.L. to strategies for building a personal brand and maximizing earning potential. The N.I.L. Playbook is available now at NXT Level Holdings' Website - The N.I.L. Playbook - Available Here!

"The N.I.L. Speaker Series was an invaluable platform for us to be able to provide our student-athletes and administration to help them navigate the complex ever evolving world of Name, Image, and Likeness. The discussion was informative, interactive and went in depth into the many facets of N.I.L. without ever feeling like a lecture. The experts on the panel were up to date on the latest trends, rules, regulations and information in the space and presented examples using their real-world experience. Additionally, the N.I.L. Playbook that was provided to each of our student-athletes was packed with information on everything from how to utilize social media to build your personal brand to obtain N.I.L. partnerships to contracts and serves as a resource for our student-athletes to monetize their N.I.L. The initial event was so successful we are bringing NXT Level back to conduct a second Speaker Series later this summer prior to the upcoming NCAA 2023-24 seasons." - Greg Viscomi, Senior Associate AD at Monmouth University.

The N.I.L. Playbook was developed by NXT Level Holdings, creators of the NXT Level College and High School N.I.L. Speaker Series. The book and the Speaker Series have both been reviewed and endorsed by NCAA Division I Athletic Directors and Conference Commissioners. Designed for college and high school student-athletes looking to learn more about their new opportunities, the book will also be useful to coaches, administrators, parents and alumni as well as others interested in the rapidly evolving markets in athletics.

The N.I.L. Playbook is authored by award-winning NCAA Division I Head Coach/Director Joe Compagni; former NCAA Division I Administrator & Professional Sports Executive Clifford Rowley, Fortune 500 Brand Expert Axel D'Addario, NXT Level Managing Partner and Professional Sports Partnerships and Marketing Senior Executive Adam Cross; and Andrew Delaney, a Lawyer who has developed N.I.L. contracts. The book details and covers many topics ranging from valuation and brand expectations to N.I.L. compliance and provides an example of what an N.I.L. contract could look like for athletes and brands.

"We are excited to be able to assist in the educational journey of student-athletes and institutions so that they can successfully navigate the N.I.L. market," said Rowley, Managing Partner at NXT Level Holdings. "As a former NCAA Division I Collegiate Athletic Administrator, the primary goals are always to educate and provide the best opportunities for student-athletes. This book is a resource not only for student-athletes, but for all stakeholders to understand the magnitude and develop best practices for N.I.L."

"The N.I.L. Playbook is the definitive guide for athletes who want to learn how to better market themselves while still in school and monetize their N.I.L. opportunities," said Compagni, former Head Coach and Director of Track & Field and Cross Country at Monmouth University. "This book provides a road map to guide college and high school athletes toward building successful careers and maximizing their personal potential."

