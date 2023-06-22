Sezzle Anywhere - Unlocking Responsible Payments Everywhere

Minneapolis, MN, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzl e , a purpose-driven installment payment platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Sezzle Pay Anywhere product - a subscription-based service that allows shoppers to use Sezzle's Virtual Card online, in-store, or wherever Visa is accepted.

Sezzle fills an important gap in consumers' financial lives, and when used responsibly, it can open doors to opportunities. Only 44% of the US adult population is considered Credit Prime, while the rest are considered Near Prime, Subprime, Unscorable, or even Invisible, making access to financing challenging. With Sezzle Anywhere, consumers are being given additional choice and flexibility in their financial journey.

Pay Anywhere is part of Sezzle's commitment to the democratization of financial freedom - granting access to responsible financing for shoppers everywhere, no matter where they stand in their credit journey. Consistent with the Company's efforts as a B Corp, Sezzle adheres to the pillars of Justice, Stewardship, Advancement and Integrity to better serve its stakeholders. Continued product innovation is a key part of Sezzle's commitment to driving change in the name of greater accessibility to under-represented consumers.

"Without a doubt, the number one cause for concern with Sezzle shoppers is their desire to use our core financing product at a wider selection of retailers. In a survey conducted by the Center for Generational Kinetics, we found that over half (53%) of consumers are likely to use installment payments if it's available at their favorite store," noted Charlie Youakim, Sezzle Cofounder and CEO. "Our consumers recognize the benefits that responsible, flexible financing brings to their budget - their only dilemma has been lack of access. With Anywhere, we are bridging the gap and giving shoppers access to Sezzle everywhere."

With an active Anywhere subscription, Sezzle shoppers enjoy all the Sezzle Premium benefits (like priority support and an additional reschedule per order) plus:

The ability to use Sezzle to shop online, pay bills, and tap to pay in-store anywhere in the U.S. that accepts VISA with Apple Pay or Google Pay,

Earn 1% back in Sezzle Spend on eligible Pay-in-Full transactions;

The option to build credit through Sezzle Up .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B corp fintech on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions for cart sizes from $1 to $15,000 at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers sign-up, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building program, Sezzle Up.

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter







