OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE Immunotherapeutics' Board of Directors.

The results of each resolution voted on can be found on the Company's website in the "Investor General Shareholders' Meeting" section: https://ose-immuno.com/en/general-shareholders-meetings/

In total, the shareholders who participated in person, by proxy to the chairwoman, by proxy to a third party or by postal vote owned 5,870,122 shares representing 10,762,646 votes, i.e. 30.8% of the share capital and 42.8% of the voting rights.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.

The shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

They approved the appointment of Eric Leire as a new independent Director, of Nicolas Poirier*, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, as Director and of Anne-Laure Autret-Cornet, Chief Financial Officer, as Director representing the employee shareholders. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting has also renewed the term of office of Pr. Brigitte Dréno and Pr. Gérard Tobelem as independent Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and OSE's team, I wish to warmly thank Jean-Patrick Demonsang for his expertise, his commitment and his achievements throughout his director's terms. As part of its succession plan, the Board wanted to strengthen the expertise and international dynamics to support the Company's growth and we are very happy to welcome Eric Leire, French and American medical doctor and entrepreneur. His American and international experience in biotech and pharma industry fits perfectly into our growth strategy", comments Dominique Costantini, Chairwoman of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

« I am very honored to join OSE's Board and I thank the Directors for their confidence. I will be happy to support the Management team and to contribute to the international Company's development and growth strategy to further establishing OSE as a recognized biotech leader in immunotherapy," adds Eric Leire.

The Board of Directors of OSE Immunotherapeutics now includes the 10 following members:

Dominique Costantini, Chairwoman

- Maryvonne Hiance, Vice-Chairwoman

- Anne-Laure Autret-Cornet, Director representing the employee shareholders and Chief Financial Officer

- Elsy Boglioli, independent Director

- Brigitte Dréno, independent Director

- Didier Hoch, independent Director

- Alexandre Lebeaut, independent Director

- Eric Leire, independent Director

- Nicolas Poirier, Director and Chief Executive Officer

- Gérard Tobelem, independent Director

* Nicolas Poirier, previously Director representing the employee shareholders, resigned with effect at the General Shareholders' Meeting approving the 2022 financial statements, further to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer on October 7, 2022.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.

The Company's current well-balanced first-in-class clinical pipeline includes:

Tedopi® (immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): this cancer vaccine is the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi® in combination are ongoing in solid tumors.

OSE-279 (anti-PD1): ongoing Phase 1/2 in solid tumors or lymphomas (first patient included). OSE-279 is the backbone therapy of the BiCKI® platform.

OSE-127 lusvertikimab (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor); ongoing Phase 2 in Ulcerative Colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics); ongoing preclinical research in leukemia (OSE Immunotherapeutics).

FR-104/VEL-101 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). OSE-172/BI 765063 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody on CD47/SIRPa pathway) developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results in monotherapy and in combination, in particular with anti-PD-1 antibody ezabenlimab; international Phase 1b ongoing clinical trial in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OSE Immunotherapeutics expects to generate further significant value from its two proprietary drug discovery platforms, which are central to its ambitious goal to deliver next-generation first-in-class immunotherapeutics:

BiCKI® platform focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. BiCKI-IL-7 is the most advanced BiCKI® candidate targeting anti-PD1xIL-7.

Myeloid platform focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO and immuno-inflammation (I&I). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb) is the most advanced candidate generated by the platform, with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on May 2, 2023, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2022, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

