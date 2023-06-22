Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic 10 Index, which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 3, 2023. The following securities will be added to the Index on July 3, 2023: Apranga (APG1L) The following securities will be removed from the Index on July 3, 2023: Telia Lietuva (TEL1L) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic Contact Simona Backiene + 370 (664) 45 020 simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.