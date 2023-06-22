Anzeige
22.06.2023
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of
the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index (OMXBB), which will become effective at market
open on Monday, July 3, 2023. 


The following securities will be added to the Index on July 3, 2023:

Novaturas (NTU1L)


For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch 

The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB
Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the
OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic Contact
Simona Backiene
+ 370 (664) 45 020
simona.backiene@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
