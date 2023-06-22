Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Iceland 10 Index

Reykjavik, June 22, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Iceland 10 Index, (OMX Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 3, 2023. The following securities will be added to the Index: Alvotech (ALVO) Sildarvinnslan hf. (SVN) The following securities will be removed from the Index: Siminn hf. (SIMINN) Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Iceland 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Iceland 10 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Kristín Jóhannsdóttir + 354 525 2844 kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com