Vystar Credit Union: VyStar Foundation Supports Local Nonprofit with New Home - Donates Building to Three Grains of Rice Missions

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / VyStar Foundation celebrated the donation of a 2,556-square-foot property to Jacksonville-based nonprofit Three Grains of Rice Missions during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 21. The former First Coast Federal Credit Union branch is located at 3040 Edison Ave. and will serve as the new headquarters for the organization, providing a dedicated space for its operations and programs.

Three Grains of Rice Missions, founded by Ed Perez in 2016, provides resources for housing, food, clothing, medical care and educational programming to individuals and families struggling with food and housing instability along with local and international disaster relief and humanitarian aid. The nonprofit expects to officially open its doors and provide a full range of services to the public by mid-August.

"This is a unique opportunity for VyStar Foundation to support the meaningful work being done by Three Grains of Rice Missions," said Patricia McElroy, President VyStar Foundation. "The selection committee recognized the need in the community for these services, in addition to the effectiveness of the organization's leadership and their alignment with the Foundation's areas of focus." Three Grains of Rice Missions was chosen from numerous applicants for its outstanding support of the First Coast community.

"We are grateful to VyStar Foundation for this generous donation," Perez said. "This new building will be a game-changer for our organization, allowing us to better serve the needs of our community. We believe this partnership will be a powerful force for positive change and we are excited to see the impact that Three Grains of Rice Missions will have in this new space."

VyStar Foundation is dedicated to doing good and leading by example through collaborative partnerships that support military members and veterans, youth, and overall community vitality in the areas served by VyStar. Grants through VyStar Foundation are available to 501(c)(3) organizations whose purpose and mission align with the Foundation's strategic giving pillars.

VyStar Foundation will launch its next grant cycle this August giving funding priority to nonprofit organizations that support underserved youth. The youth grant cycle opens on Aug. 21, 2023, and closes on Sept. 30, 2023. To learn more about VyStar Foundation and upcoming information sessions, visit vystarfoundation.org.

As VyStar Credit Union's philanthropic arm, VyStar Foundation was established in 2021 to strengthen the credit union's ability to do good.

