Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: BIER's Beverage Sector Guidance: Advancing Environmental Sustainability in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) members are leading global beverage companies that bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge and information. In keeping with the vision of advancing environmental sustainability of the beverage sector, BIER leverages its collective member expertise to create tools, methodologies, and guidance through facilitated benchmarking and best practice sharing.

Answering the collective call for climate action and accelerated water stewardship, BIER recently released two influential guides: Internal Carbon Pricing - An Implementation Guide for Beverage Companies and The Water Replenishment Insights Document.

Internal Carbon Pricing - An Implementation Guide for Beverage Companies

Because internal carbon pricing can help companies achieve a number of objectives, including assessing investment opportunities, preparing for regulations, achieving greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and climate scenario analysis, BIER developed the Internal Carbon Pricing - An Implementation Guide for Beverage Companies to better understand how Internal Carbon Pricing can be a useful tool in a company's decarbonization journey.

The guide addresses foundational components, including:

What is Internal Carbon Pricing?

Industry Adoption of Internal Carbon Pricing

Why Internal Carbon is helpful?

Is Internal Carbon Pricing right for your organization?

How to Implement Internal Carbon Pricing

As beverage companies continue their commitments to climate action, they can continue to take a holistic and embedded approach by creating clear governance and accountability for greenhouse gas emissions throughout the organization.

The Internal Carbon Pricing - An Implementation Guide for Beverage Companies is a tool to assist on the decarbonization journey. The guide is available for complimentary download at https://bit.ly/BIERCarbonPricing

The Water Replenishment Insights Document

BIER's Water Replenishment Insights document was developed through a collaborative effort of BIER, Antea Group, and Bluerisk in response to the increasing adoption and deployment of corporate water replenishment initiatives.

Leveraging BIER's 10 years of experience and leadership in water replenishment, the document was developed to share, in a clear and concise format, insights BIER has accumulated from developing corporate water replenishment initiatives in ways that deliver business, environmental and social value with the hope that other companies pursuing water replenishment may benefit.

The Water Replenishment Insights are designed to be relevant to any company or facility, in any industry, in any location in the world, and is intended to accelerate internal conversations and decisions at the regional and facility level with regard to investments in corporate water replenishment initiatives.

The guide addresses eight areas of insight, including:

What is water replenishment?

How does water replenishment relate to water stewardship?

Insights related to What worked, Key Barriers, and Opportunities moving forward

Helpful resources

The desired use of the Water Replenishment Insights is for companies to be better positioned to establish impactful collaborations and make meaningful investments in water replenishment initiatives that result in measurable impacts at the catchment level. The guide is available for complimentary download at https://bit.ly/BIERWaterInsights

As 2023 unfolds, additional insights and guidance will be shared. You are invited to learn more about BIER's publications, news, and member spotlights. Join BIER for our World Water Week presentation of Charco Bendito: BIER's Unprecedented Watershed Collaboration in Jalisco, Mexico.





