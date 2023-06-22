Employera Announces Partnership With Perceptyx

Employera/Perceptyx Partnership Offers Large Employers a Coordinated Solution for Employer Branding, Employee Listening, People Analytics, Change Communications, and Employee Experience Design

SAN FRANCISCO & BOSTON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Employera, a leading employer branding, communications and experience design firm serving large employers, today announced a partnership with Perceptyx, the leading enterprise employee listening, people analytics, and intelligent coaching solution.

Partnering to deliver better employee experiences. When combined, Employera's talent branding, communications, and experience design capabilities and Perceptyx's sophisticated listening, people analytics and AI-powered coaching platform help people leaders understand what's really going on in their organizations and plan their evolution going forward.

"Human-centered design drives everything we do. Listening and understanding as much as we can about employees is a fundamental step in building stronger employer brands, cultures and high-performing companies," said Marianna Somma, co-founder, Employera, and professor of experience design at the Haas School of Business at UC California, Berkeley. "Perceptyx's listening, analytics, and coaching solution can be tailored to specific organizational needs, and enables us to help companies see the bigger picture, plan and execute the right next steps in their listening evolution."

Employera's integrated employer branding, communications, experience design and creative services ensure employers that their mission, vision, and employer value proposition are consistently integrated across all candidate and employee channels, communications with managers, and key touchpoints on the employee journey to build stronger connections, engagement and cultures.

"We are excited to partner with Employera to enable our customers to truly evolve the employee experience and take it to the next level," said Jason Hahn, Chief Revenue Officer, Perceptyx. "As the EX Experts with over 20 years of enterprise success, we know how to help organizations develop, nurture, and evolve the employee experience that helps people and organizations truly thrive."

About Employera

We build employer brands that stand out, design compelling candidate and employee experiences, and create communications that connect at every touchpoint in the talent journey to help organizations and employees evolve and thrive. Our clients include sizable employers across the financial services, technology, aerospace and defense, retail, electronics, entertainment, professional services, logistics, manufacturing, architecture, engineering and construction industries. Our principals have award-winning branding, advertising, internal communications and human-centered design experience with dozens of successful enterprise brands. All members of our client service team have managed what we do as senior players at large, well-known employers. We've been where you are. And we love this work. Employera was founded in 2016, and has offices in San Francisco and Boston.

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee insights industry, delivering enterprise-grade employee listening and people analytics to more than 600 organizations, including one-third of the Fortune 100 and dozens of the leading hospitals and healthcare systems in the U.S. With an unrivaled technology platform and a research-backed and tailored approach, the Perceptyx platform makes it easy for managers and leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve organizational outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo - to help people and organizations "see the way forward."

