Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEVV | ISIN: US02083E2046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.06.23
19:25 Uhr
2,140 US-Dollar
-0,060
-2,73 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPINE 4 HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPINE 4 HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 19:26
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.: Alpine 4 Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 /Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 22, 2023. The letter notified the Company that it regained compliance by meeting the Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Notice stated that "On May 24, 2023, Staff notified the Company that it no longer met the periodic filing requirement for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Based on the June 21, 2023, filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, Staff has determined that the Company complies with the Rule. Accordingly, this matter is now closed."

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@alpine4.com
www.alpine4.com

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763246/Alpine-4-Regains-Full-Nasdaq-Compliance

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.