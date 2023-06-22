MCF Energy Ltd.: Seizing opportunities in the -2

DJ MCF Energy Ltd.: Seizing opportunities in the energy crisis

MCF Energy Ltd. MCF Energy Ltd.: Seizing opportunities in the energy crisis 22-Jun-2023 / 19:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seizing Opportunities in the Energy Crisis: Bold Moves Ahead NEWS RELEASE BY MCF ENERGY LTD London, United Kingdom | June 21, 2023 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time ValueTheMarkets News Commentary: The global hydrocarbon market is inherently volatile. Faced with fluctuating oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and shifting consumer demands, hydrocarbon companies are dealing with an array of formidable challenges. Now it's time to zoom in on unique opportunities as many of the traditional fossil fuel giants find growth opportunities are restricted to diversification into costly renewables. These legacy players like Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES), and Imperial Oil Limited (TSX: IMO) (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) are responding to market volatility with a commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and meeting the evolving energy needs of consumers. This is all well and good, but the upside opportunity is limited. After a dip in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, fossil fuel subsidies are back in the limelight. Indeed, European government spending soared close to 800 billion euros last year in a bid to save consumers from the energy crisis. These subsidies indirectly encourage the use of fossil fuels by easing the associated costs of consumption. The significant risk of price surges and the lack of stable alternatives mean that this trend is unlikely to change anytime soon as the EU attempts to shield its economy from the fallout of the Russian energy crisis. Amid this backdrop, a company to watch is MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) (OTCQX: MCFNF) (FRA: DC6). Led by industry veteran Ford Nicholson, MCF Energy is gearing up to drill test two extensive Western European prospects while actively enhancing its portfolio. Nicholson, who has an impressive 40 years of experience in the energy business, claims that the current opportunity in Europe is unlike anything he has seen before. He confidently asserts, "I believe what's happening today in the global energy markets will be one of the biggest economic windfalls in history, and that's why I recently co-founded a small European natural gas company called MCF Energy." Nicholson is no stranger to success in the energy sector. He previously founded Nations Energy in Kazakhstan following the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was later sold for USD1.6 billion in 2006. He was also involved in the development and purchase of Europe's largest heavy oil field in Albania, known as Bankers Petroleum, which was valued at USD2 billion before its sale in 2016. Furthermore, he served as Deputy Chairman and Director of a natural gas company called InterOil, which was sold to Exxon Mobil for USD2.6 billion in 2017. Europe, which relies on Russia for 45% of its natural gas supply, is caught in a tough spot. The EU and the UK enacted bans on Russian fuel imports in February 2023, adding to their energy woes. Despite heavy investment in wind and solar energy, Europe is ill-prepared to revert back to fossil fuels. With energy costs spiraling and massive spending to mitigate these challenges, Europe needs a safe, abundant, cheap, and clean domestic energy source. Here, MCF Energy steps into the limelight. The company, co-founded by Ford Nicholson, is making major inroads into the natural gas sector in Western Europe. MCF Energy owns a significant stake in the Welchau Prospect in Austria and has acquired German company Genexco, which boasts a portfolio of over ten gas projects in Germany, Europe's largest gas importer. Led by CEO James Hill, previously of Bankers Petroleum, and Executive Chairman Jay Park, who has a solid track record of boosting oil deposit values, the company's top-notch management team has decades of experience in the European energy sector. Among its distinguished board members is Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO from 1997 to 2000. With financing from shareholder Frank Giustra, who previously turned a USD25 million gold company into the world's largest gold producer, MCF Energy aims to ramp up energy production in Germany and Austria, contributing to both political and economic stability. As winter approaches, Europe's energy crisis is predicted to deepen due to plummeting temperatures and the escalating energy demands from China. In response, MCF Energy is focusing on securing Europe's energy future. Ford Nicholson sees a reset with not just hundreds of billions of dollars up for grabs but trillions of dollars. Indeed, he believes "it will change the global investment landscape making certain energy investors very wealthy." MCF Energy (TSXV: MCF) (OTCQB: MCFNF) (FRA: DC6) is helping solve Europe's energy crisis through large-scale domestic exploration for gas. The company has plans to undertake drilling on multiple projects in 2023 and 2024, bolstering energy security and positioning itself as a frontrunner in the European energy market during these turbulent times. Meanwhile, veteran oil giants continue to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and meeting the evolving energy needs of consumers. Despite the inherent volatility of the hydrocarbon market, these initiatives provide opportunities and contribute to a more resilient and environmentally conscious energy sector. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), a standout industry player, has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of wild market dynamics. Recognizing the need to diversify its portfolio and reduce its carbon footprint, OXY has been actively investing in renewable energy sources. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the company is actively advancing a range of emerging technologies and strategies to achieve net-zero fuel solutions. For instance, Occidental has established a massive solar facility in Texas, powering 14,000 homes while eliminating the carbon footprint of electricity in the Goldsmith oilfield operations and substantially lowering its carbon intensity. By embracing alternative energy sources, OXY aims to mitigate the risks associated with oil price volatility and contribute to a sustainable energy landscape. Seeing potential in its initiatives, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased an additional USD275 million worth of OXY shares bringing Berkshire's stake to 24.9%. Occidental has expanded its operations beyond traditional oil and gas exploration and production. Through investments in low-carbon ventures, such as NET Power (an emission-free power technology) and Direct Air Capture (DAC), the company is positioning itself for long-term sustainability and reducing its reliance on volatile commodity markets. Efforts to optimize operations have also played a crucial role in Occidental's response to market volatility. The company has focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing productivity. Individual teams are partially offsetting inflation impacts through various operational efficiencies and supply chain competencies. By leveraging technology, such as artificial intelligence, Occidental has been able to optimize production, minimize downtime, and lower operating expenses. These initiatives contribute to the company's ability to generate positive cash flow and withstand market challenges. Recognizing the challenges posed by fluctuating oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and changing consumer demands, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has taken proactive steps to reduce its environmental impact and optimize operational efficiency. One notable initiative is the company's successful replacement of diesel fuel with electricity to power its four Bakken drilling rigs. Over the next five years, this transition is expected to result in a significant reduction of approximately 50% in greenhouse gas emissions from the rigs and nearly 70% in energy costs. Moreover, the shift to electricity has brought additional benefits, such as reduced truck traffic, noise, and odors associated with diesel fuel delivery and usage. To ensure uninterrupted drilling operations, Hess has deployed backup diesel generators in case of electrical power interruptions. During the pilot phase in 2022, the use of electricity as the primary energy source demonstrated increased reliability by providing a secondary power source and is anticipated to reduce drilling downtime. Imperial Oil Limited (TSX: IMO) is another company addressing changing consumer demands. One of the significant initiatives undertaken by the company is the development of a renewable diesel project at its Strathcona Refinery near Edmonton. The project aims to produce renewable diesel by utilizing canola, soy, and/or sunflower oils in combination with hydrogen derived from natural gas with carbon-sequestration facilities. This innovative approach allows Imperial Oil to reduce its reliance on traditional hydrocarbon sources and contribute to a more sustainable energy future. Upon completion, the Strathcona Refinery's renewable diesel facility will have an annual production capacity of one billion liters of biofuel. This facility will be the largest of its kind in Canada, demonstrating Imperial Oil's commitment to investing in renewable energy solutions. On January 26, 2023, Imperial Oil approved the project for construction, signaling a significant milestone in its renewable energy endeavors. Meanwhile, Imperial Oil Ltd and E3 Lithium have formed a strategic agreement to collaborate on a pilot project in Alberta, aiming to extract battery-grade lithium from the historic Leduc oil field, thereby contributing to the commercialization of lithium for electric vehicles and energy storage in Canada.

Imperial Oil Ltd is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, one of the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. Exxon Mobil holds approximately 69.6% of the company's outstanding shares. The global hydrocarbon market's volatility continues to pose challenges for companies operating in the industry. However, key players such as Occidental, MCF Energy, Hess, and Imperial Oil have responded to market dynamics by implementing adaptive strategies. Then there's the likes of forward-thinking MCF Energy making strategic moves to cash in on securing Europe's energy supplies. With a vision to become a prominent energy provider in Europe, MCF Energy aims to drive economic growth while championing a sustainable energy future for the next generation. 