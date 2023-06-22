Innovative "Done Now" Estate Planning by Nantz Law

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Estate planning is a critical aspect of personal financial management. It lets people protect their assets and provide for their loved ones in the future. But the process of estate planning has traditionally been complex, time-consuming, and often intimidating for many people.

Barriers to creating an estate plan - like deciphering legal jargon or coordinating multiple meetings with lawyers - have prevented many people from taking proactive steps to secure their legacies. That's why the ability to purchase estate planning services online has become increasingly important.

If attorney driven estate planning could be offered via a simplified and user-friendly online platform, it would become more accessible and convenient - and allow anyone to navigate the process with ease and peace of mind. Online estate planning services could bridge the gap between traditional lawyer-drafted documents and the need for affordable, convenient solutions, making it easier than ever to protect one's assets and provide for the future.

Now there's a solution.

Nantz Law is revolutionizing the estate planning landscape with its innovative online "store", which will be launched online at estateplans.net . Nantz Law marries the benefits of traditional lawyer-drafted estate planning documents and online platforms like LegalZoom or RocketDocs, offering a unique approach to estate planning that combines affordability, accessibility, and attorney expertise. The firm focuses on today's more technologically aware audience, and provides a convenient and results-driven legal engagement experience akin to the convenience of shopping on Amazon's "buy-now" model.

"Online estate planning provides a game-changing opportunity for people to take control of their future easily and affordably," says Trey Nantz, the managing attorney at Nantz Law. "We use tech to simplify the process and make it accessible to a wider audience. This empowers people to protect their assets and leave a legacy for their families. Our attorney-drafted documents, combined with personalized guidance, ensure that clients receive the quality and expertise they deserve while streamlining the entire process. It's about giving people the tools they need to secure their legacies efficiently and confidently in a digital age."

Nantz and his team have developed a platform that is designed to meet the needs of a modern, tech-savvy clientele. Rather than dealing with the complexities of traditional estate planning processes - which often involve numerous meetings and substantial costs - clients can now enjoy the convenience of shopping for their estate planning needs online. The attorney-drafted documents available on the platform are written clearly, with language that ensures that clients can make informed decisions about their estate plans without the need for specialized legal knowledge.

The target audience for Nantz Law's done-now estate planning service is primarily individuals aged 25-55 who are comfortable with online shopping and embrace technology as part of their daily lives. This demographic is known for being technologically aware, regularly utilizing services like Amazon, and being proficient tablet and smartphone users. Nantz Law recognizes that this audience values convenience and efficiency and seeks a more informal, results-driven legal engagement experience that caters to their lifestyle.

The done-now estate planning model offered by Nantz Law goes beyond simply providing online forms and documents. It includes a follow-up Zoom call with an experienced attorney to review and discuss the estate plan, so that clients receive personalized guidance and have the opportunity to address any questions or concerns. This personalized touch sets Nantz Law's services apart from traditional online platforms and adds an extra layer of reassurance and trust for clients.

The shift towards a more technology-driven approach to estate planning aligns with Nantz Law's mission to simplify the law and make it accessible to everyone. Nantz Law is breaking down barriers and empowering individuals to take control of their estate planning needs without the intimidation often associated with legal processes. Nantz Law offers an affordable alternative to traditional estate planning services, enabling clients to protect their assets and provide for their loved ones with ease.

Managing Attorney Trey Nantz

This creative approach also allows Nantz Law to expand its reach and serve a wider audience. Offering a user-friendly online platform lets Nantz Law effectively connect with individuals throughout North and South Carolina and potentially extend its services to other states in the future. The ability to serve clients remotely and provide efficient legal services is essential in the rapidly evolving legal industry.

The future of Nantz Law is bright, with the done-now estate planning model poised to become a primary focus of the practice. "As the demand for streamlined, accessible legal services continues to grow, we plan to be at the forefront, offering a tech-forward solution that meets the evolving needs of clients," says Trey Nantz. "Our team is committed to ongoing innovation and refinement of our online platform. We want our clients to receive the best possible experience and results when it comes to their estate planning needs."

Nantz Law's revolutionary done-now estate planning service is transforming the way individuals approach and engage with estate planning. By combining attorney expertise with a user-friendly online platform, Nantz Law provides a convenient, affordable, and transparent estate planning experience. Through their commitment to embracing technology and catering to a tech-savvy audience, Nantz Law is shaping the future of estate planning, making it accessible to all and empowering individuals to protect their legacies with ease.

About Trey Nantz

Trey Nantz is a real estate lawyer practicing throughout the state of South Carolina. He is the founder of Nantz Law, a law firm that specializes in real estate transactions, business law, and estate planning. With over a decade of experience, Trey has built his practice on the principles of collaboration, teamwork, and client-centered service. He represents a wide range of clients, including first-time homebuyers, investors, and individuals seeking assistance with commercial leases and property development. In addition to his legal expertise, Trey is known for his tech-forward approach to the legal profession. Trey is dedicated to providing transparent legal guidance, prioritizing client relationships, and leveraging technology to deliver efficient and effective legal services.

About Nantz Law

Nantz Law is a law firm that specializes in real estate transactions, business law, and estate planning. The firm is located in South Carolina and serves clients throughout the state. Nantz Law offers comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses, providing assistance with various aspects of real estate law, including purchases, sales, leases, and property development. In addition, the firm handles business law matters such as contract drafting and negotiation, entity formation, and mergers and acquisitions.

Website: https://linktr.ee/nantzlaw

Contact Trey Nantz at trey@nantz.law

SOURCE: Nantz Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763265/Innovative-Done-Now-Estate-Planning-by-Nantz-Law