South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) -Forbes recently announced the results of a survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, which recognized 1st Source Bank as the No. 1 bank in Indiana as part of the "Best In State Banks" list, also marking the second consecutive year 1st Source Bank has made the list. 31,000 Americans were asked to provide an overall satisfaction score for every bank where they have held a checking and/or savings account. Additionally, a sentiment analysis approach of publicly available online reviews and ratings was considered.

"The continued trust and advocacy from our clients is something we do not take for granted," says Andrea Short, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Bank. "There are so many banking options, and we strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial futures by entrusting us to be their partner in that journey. Being named the best bank in Indiana by those clients lets us know we are living our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do."

According to the Forbes article on the rankings, participants were asked to rate the banks on "customer service, the quality of the financial advice representatives offer, whether fees are transparent and reasonable, ease of navigating the company website, on-location branch services and the overall level of trust the companies inspired." Financial institutions with branches in 15 or more states were excluded from the survey, barring many big national banks from consideration.





1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.3 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 19 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

