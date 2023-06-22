FindBob Recognized as Leading Technology Company in 2023 AIFinTech100 List

Powered by AI technology, enterprise transition management provider recognized for developing AI technology that is helping address the succession planning problem in insurance & financial services.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Recognized as an industry leader in transition management, FindBob was named to the esteemed AIFinTech100 list for 2023 for its outstanding utilization of cutting-edge artificial intelligence to mitigate attrition caused by inadequate succession and continuity planning within expansive distribution networks. This prestigious accolade underscores FindBob's exceptional leadership in creating digital enterprise platforms that are revolutionizing the landscape of talent retention in financial services.





Handpicked by prominent industry experts and esteemed analysts, Fintech Global's highly anticipated AIFintech100 compilation proudly presents a distinguished array of the foremost solution providers who are spearheading groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. This exclusive global index reveres trailblazing enterprises that have taken up the mantle to tackle pivotal industry hurdles head-on, revolutionizing the realm of financial services by enhancing operational efficiency and ushering in a new era of innovation. The rigorous selection process involved industry experts and analysts evaluating over 2,000 FinTech companies.

"Being featured in the AIFintech100 list for 2023 is a tremendous validation of our work," says Roland Chan, Founder & CEO of FindBob. "At the core of our mission is a commitment to meeting the specific demands of enterprise insurance and financial services companies, along with their network of agents and advisors. Through our innovative solutions, we enable them to predict and mitigate attrition risk while simultaneously fostering engagement platforms to safeguard their valuable book of business."

FindBob's Enterprise Transition Management Platform specializes in predicting and mitigating attrition risk for companies in life & annuity, property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and retail wealth management with extensive distribution networks. FindBob empowers agents and advisors to achieve growth and succession goals simultaneously helping enterprises protect their book of business. Leveraging advanced data analytics and predictive modelling, FindBob enables informed decision-making, reducing attrition rates and ensuring stability and growth. In addition to their core services, FindBob offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including valuation, deal structure, financing, and private M&A deal rooms, to facilitate smooth transitions and efficient deal negotiations.

"Our mission is to encourage better transition behaviour within our industry," says Chan. "AIFinTech100 identified the work we do in AI as making a positive and lasting impact in the industry. We're delighted to have received recognition for our work in artificial intelligence."

FindBob is the leading provider of transition management platforms for the insurance and financial services industry. FindBob focuses on helping advisors discover opportunities within network, and empowers the enterprise with a transition management operating system that predicts and prevents attrition of assets, attracts new talent, and drives business growth. Additional information is available at www.findbob.io.

