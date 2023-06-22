-Q4 Net Sales of $144.8 Million

Springfield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, ended April 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $144.8 million, a decrease of $36.5 million, or 20.1%, from the comparable quarter last year.

Gross margin was 29.0% compared with 39.8% in the comparable quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $12.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $36.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $14.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared with $37.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the Relocation, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $30.3 million, or 20.9% of net sales, compared with $57.7 million, or 31.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $479.2 million compared with $864.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of 44.5%.

Gross margin was 32.2% versus 43.3% for the prior year.

GAAP net income was $36.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared with $194.5 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was $43.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared with $202.8 million, or $4.25 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $95.2 million, or 19.9% of net sales, compared with $299.6 million, or 34.7% of net sales, for the prior year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2023 ended with a very solid fourth quarter as the headwinds we faced from elevated channel inventory throughout the first half of the fiscal year abated. Focused consumer promotions in the second half were successful in driving retail and distributor inventories down significantly and we are now at or below targeted levels with every major customer. And most importantly, our retail market share data indicates that we've maintained our leadership position at the sales counter with the firearm consumer. Combined with lower inventory levels, this points to continued success throughout fiscal 2024."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We were pleased that inventory in our distribution channel continued to decline from January, resulting in five consecutive quarters of inventory reductions in the channel. For fiscal 2024, we expect consumer demand to resemble demand in fiscal 2023; however, we anticipate an increase in our shipments given the significant decline in inventory in the distribution channel that we experienced during the first half of last fiscal year. With the relocation nearing the final phase, our board of directors has authorized a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on July 13, 2023 with payment to be made on July 27, 2023."

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on June 22, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2023 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone should click "here" to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN number. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) COVID-19 expenses, (vi) transition costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (viii) spin related stock-based compensation, (ix) relocation expense, and (x) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, that retail market share data indicating that (i) the combination of us maintaining our leadership position at the sales counter with the firearm consumer and lower inventory levels points to continued success throughout fiscal 2024 and (ii) for fiscal 2024, we expect consumer demand to resemble demand in fiscal 2023; however, we anticipate an increase in our shipments given the significant decline in inventory in the distribution channel that we experienced during the first half of last fiscal year. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to effectively manage and execute the Relocation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







As of:

April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022





(In thousands, except par value and share data)

ASSETS

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,556

$ 120,728

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $23 on April 30, 2023 and $36 on April 30, 2022

55,153



62,695 Inventories

177,118



136,660

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,917



5,569 Income tax receivable 1,176



1,945

Total current assets

291,920

327,597

Property, plant, and equipment, net

210,330



135,591

Intangibles, net

3,588



3,608

Goodwill

19,024



19,024

Deferred income taxes

8,085



1,221 Other assets 8,347

10,435 Total assets $ 541,294

$ 497,476

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 36,795

$ 30,042

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

20,149



23,482

Accrued payroll and incentives

18,565



17,371

Accrued income taxes

1,831



2,673

Accrued profit sharing

8,203



13,543

Accrued warranty 1,670

1,838

Total current liabilities

87,213



88,949

Notes and loans payable, net of current portion

24,790



-

Finance lease payable, net of current portion

36,961



37,628

Other non-current liabilities 7,707

10,384

Total liabilities



156,671

136,962

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 75,029,300 issued and 45,988,930 shares outstanding on April 30, 2023 and 74,641,439 shares issued and 45,601,069 shares outstanding on April 30, 2022

75



75

Additional paid-in capital

283,666



278,101

Retained earnings

523,184



504,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income

73



73

Treasury stock, at cost (29,040,370 shares on April 30, 2023 and April 30, 2022) (422,375 )

(422,375 ) Total stockholders' equity

384,623



360,514

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 541,294

$ 497,476



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

































For the Three Months Ended April 30,



For the Years Ended April 30,







2023



2022



2023



2022







(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales

$ 144,777

$ 181,299

$ 479,242

$ 864,126

Cost of sales



102,815



109,072



324,705



489,562

Gross profit



41,962



72,227



154,537

374,564

Operating expenses:

















Research and development



1,875



1,994



7,550



7,262

Selling, marketing, and distribution



9,522



9,581



36,976



43,156

General and administrative

12,738



14,000



61,604



72,493

Total operating expenses



24,135



25,575



106,130



122,911

Operating income



17,827

46,652

48,407

251,653

Other income/(expense), net:

















Other income/(expense), net



(2,154 )

624



150



2,868

Interest expense, net

1,030

(531 ) (331 ) (2,135 ) Total other income/(expense), net



(1,124 ) 93

(181 ) 733

Income from operations before income taxes



16,703



46,745



48,226



252,386

Income tax expense

3,867

10,610

11,350

57,892

Net income

$ 12,836

$ 36,135

$ 36,876

$ 194,494

Net income per share:

















Basic - net income

$ 0.28

$ 0.79

$ 0.80

$ 4.12

Diluted - net income

$ 0.28

$ 0.79

$ 0.80

$ 4.08

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic



45,929



45,547



45,844



47,227

Diluted



46,283



45,937



46,170



47,728



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















For the Year Ended





April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022





(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:











Income from continuing operations $ 36,876

$ 194,494

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

31,436



30,073

(Gain)/loss on sale/disposition of assets

(55 )

625

Provision for (recoveries)/losses on notes and accounts receivable

(27 )

689

Impairment of long-lived tangible assets

-



86

Deferred income taxes

(6,864 )

(2,125 ) Stock-based compensation expense

5,102



4,536

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

7,569



4,058

Inventories

(40,458 )

(58,183 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

653



2,839

Income taxes

(74 )

480

Accounts payable

(8,606 )

(26,957 ) Accrued payroll and incentives

1,194



(10 ) Accrued profit sharing

(5,340 )

(902 ) Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

(3,618 )

(9,725 ) Accrued warranty

(168 )

(361 ) Other assets

1,789



2,561

Other non-current liabilities (2,677 )

(4,364 ) Net cash provided by operating activities

16,732



137,814

Cash flows from investing activities:







Payments to acquire patents and software

(334 )

(283 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

118



139

Payments to acquire property and equipment (89,565 ) (23,972 ) Net cash used in investing activities (89,781 ) (24,116 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from loans and notes payable

25,000



-

Payments on finance lease obligation

(1,253 )

(1,087 ) Payments on notes and loans payable

-



-

Payments to acquire treasury stock

-



(90,000 ) Dividend distribution

(18,333 )

(15,035 ) Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock purchase plan

1,528



1,719

Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (1,065 ) (1,584 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

5,877



(105,987 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(67,172 )

7,711

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 120,728

113,017

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 53,556

$ 120,728

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for:







Interest $ 2,148

$ 2,219

Income taxes $ 18,208

$ 59,183



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)























































For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended



April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022



April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales



$



% of Sales

GAAP gross profit $ 41,962



29.0%

$ 72,227



39.8%

$ 154,537



32.2%

$ 374,564



43.3%

Relocation expenses

640



0.4%



1,031



0.6%



3,923



0.8%



3,361



0.4%

COVID-19 -



-



1



0.0%



-



-



33



0.0%

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,602



29.4%

$ 73,259



40.4%

$ 158,460



33.1%

$ 377,958



43.7%

































GAAP operating expenses $ 24,135



16.7%

$ 25,575



14.1%

$ 106,130



22.1%

$ 122,911



14.2%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-



-



(71 )

0.0%



-



-



(285 )

0.0%

Transition costs

-



-



-



-



-



-



80



0.0%

COVID-19

-



-



(71 )

0.0%



-



-



(207 )

0.0%

Spin related stock-based compensation

(27 )

0.0%



(43 )

0.0%



(106 )

0.0%



(147 )

0.0%

Relocation expenses (1,687 )

-1.2%



(685 )

-0.4%



(4,338 )

-0.9%



(6,884 )

-0.8%

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 22,421



15.5%

$ 24,705



13.6%

$ 101,686



21.2%

$ 115,468



13.4%

































GAAP operating income $ 17,827



12.3%

$ 46,652



25.7%

$ 48,407



10.1%

$ 251,653



29.1%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-



-



71



0.0%



-



-



285



0.0%

Transition costs

-



-



-



-



-



-



(80 )

0.0%

COVID-19

-



-



72



0.0%



-



-



240



0.0%

Spin related stock-based compensation

27



0.0%



43



0.0%



106



0.0%



147



0.0%

Relocation expenses 2,327



1.6%



1,716



0.9%



8,261



1.7%



10,245



1.2%

Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,181



13.9%

$ 48,554



26.8%

$ 56,774



11.8%

$ 262,490



30.4%



































GAAP net income $ 12,836



8.9%

$ 36,135



19.9%

$ 36,876



7.7%

$ 194,494



22.5%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-



-



71



0%



-



-



285



0.0%

Transition costs

-



-



-



-



-



-



(80 )

0.0%

COVID-19

-



-



72



0.0%



-



-



240



0.0%

Spin related stock-based compensation

27



0.0%



43



0.0%



106



0.0%



147



0.0%

Relocation expenses

2,327



1.6%



1,716



0.9%



8,261



1.7%



10,245



1.2%

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (545 )

-0.4%



(432 )

-0.2%



(1,970 )

-0.4%



(2,486 )

-0.3%

Non-GAAP net income $ 14,645



10.1%

$ 37,605



20.7%

$ 43,273



9.0%

$ 202,845



23.5%



































GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.28





$ 0.79





$ 0.80





$ 4.08







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-







-







-







0.01







COVID-19

-







-







-







0.01





Relocation expenses

0.05







0.04







0.18







0.21





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01 )



(0.01 )



(0.04 )



(0.05 )



Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.32





$ 0.82





$ 0.94





$ 4.25



(a)



































(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.















SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)































For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022



April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022



























GAAP net income $ 12,836

$ 36,135

$ 36,876

$ 194,494

Interest expense

446



570



2,253



2,310

Income tax expense

3,867



10,610



11,350



57,892

Depreciation and amortization

9,552



7,636



31,347



29,982

Stock-based compensation expense

1,244



972



5,103



4,536

COVID-19

-



72



-



240

Transition costs

-



-



-



(80 ) Relocation expense 2,327

1,716

8,261

10,245

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS $ 30,272

$ 57,711

$ 95,190

$ 299,619



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022



April 30, 2023



April 30, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,980

$ 25,539

$ 16,732

$ 137,814

Net cash used in investing activities (25,0290



(8,905)



(89,781)



(24,116)

Free cash flow $ 12,951

$ 16,634

$ (73,049)

$ 113,698



