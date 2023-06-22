T.H.C.: Cannabis Company Fluresh Announces Name Change to Tend.Harvest.Cultivate.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Grand Rapids-based cannabis company Fluresh is proud to announce that it will be changing its name to Tend.Harvest.Cultivate. (T.H.C.), effective immediately.

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, so does the company's mission and vision. The new name, Tend.Harvest.Cultivate., reflects a renewed commitment to cultivating quality flower, advocating for positive change, and creating consistent products for customers.

"This shift also better aligns with our vision to become a house of brands. Cannabis consumers come from every walk of life. Being able to meet individuals where they are and provide their ideal experience, is what will continue to set us apart," said Brandon Kanitz, CEO of Tend.Harvest.Cultivate. "We are excited to embark on this new chapter and will continue to push ourselves to cultivate amazing products, alongside our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

The stand-alone retail location will operate under a soon-to-come new name and look. Customers can look forward to a retail space designed with every type of cannabis user in mind. The location will serve as a "tasting room" showcasing the full offerings of the T.H.C. house of brands. In addition to house brands and industry-recognized favorites, there is a push to focus on more unique products, specially sourced from minority, women, and legacy growers.

Fluresh will remain a staple brand under Tend.Harvest.Cultivate., and will be dedicated to offering accessible cannabis flower, gummies, and vape carts for the value-focused user.

"We will never be satisfied with the status quo and will continue to look for opportunities to improve processes and business practices in order to lead by example. Working within such a young industry and company, our work is far from done. I'm excited to continue cultivating positive change, especially in our own company culture," said Sarah LaFleur, Vice President of Marketing and Retail. "As T.H.C., we are committed to promoting inclusivity and making a meaningful impact in the industry and throughout the lives we touch."

About Tend.Harvest.Cultivate.

T.H.C. is proud to own Grand Rapids' first medical and recreational provisioning center as well as operating three state-of-the-art production facilities. Two facilities supply products to Michigan consumers across the state and one, located in Las Vegas, supplies products across Nevada.

For more information on T.H.C., please visit the company's website at Tend.Harvest.Cultivate.

