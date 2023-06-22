Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results
based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:
|Director
|Numberof Votes
|Percentage of Votes
Votes For:
Votes Withheld:
Votes For:
Votes Withheld:
Jaime Guillen
8,644,107
664,421
92.86%
7.14%
James V. Lawless
7,903,008
1,405,520
84.90%
15.10%
Marc Murnaghan
9,284,948
23,580
99.75%
0.25%
Marcela Paredes de Vásquez
8,646,802
661,726
92.89%
7.11%
Catherine Fagnan
7,902,132
1,406,396
84.89%
15.11%
|Adarsh P. Mehta
9,220,335
88,193
99.05%
0.95%
About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America.
The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~33 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects now in operation (~35 MW).
