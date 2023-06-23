Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12th, 2023 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all seven directors nominated to the MediaValet board, to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Name of Nominee Total Number of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Total Number of

Votes Withheld Percentage of

Votes Withheld Andrew Shen 22,422,298 87.654% 3,158,215 12.346% Robert Chase 22,422,298 87.654% 3,158,215 12.346% John Tobia 22,422,298 87.654% 3,158,215 12.346% Jake Sorofman 22,779,218 89.049% 2,801,295 10.951% R.W. (Bob) Garnett 19,305,681 75.470% 6,274,832 24.530% Geordie Henderson 25,574,640 99.977% 5,873 0.023% Thomas Kenny 22,868,603 89.399% 2,711,910 10.601%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors for MediaValet and to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Total Number of

Votes Withheld Percentage of

Votes Withheld 25,959,684 99.982% 4,783 0.018%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under MediaValet's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announced that it has granted a total of 671,000 stock options to new and existing officers, directors and staff. The options have a grant date of June 8, 2023 and have a term of five years expiring on June 7, 2028. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $1.33. The options are subject to vesting over four years. Following the issuance, the Company has 4,096,385 incentive stock options outstanding. The Company's equity based incentive plans, including the Stock Option Plan and the Share Unit Plan, allows the Board to issue the equivalent of up to 10%, subject to certain restrictions, of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company on a rolling basis.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

Rob Chase

Tel: (604) 688-2321

rob.chase@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 646-6779

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171049